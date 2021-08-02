Folk/Americana group to perform outdoor concert Aug. 13

The Scranton Cultural Center at the Masonic Temple will host its third free outdoor summer concert with The Dishonest Fiddlers on Aug. 13. The show will take place outside the Scranton Cultural Center at 420 N. Washington Avenue.

“The weather didn’t keep us down last month, even though we had to move our concert indoors. It was a pleasure to host Erin Malloy & Friends on our stage as the first entertainment event in our theatre since last year,” said Deborah Moran Peterson, SCC Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to feature The Dishonest Fiddlers (for the next show.)”

Dave Brown and The Dishonest Fiddlers are an up and coming Folk/Americana group based in NEPA. Since 2013, they have been performing original music, honing their craft, and developing a nice fan base along the way. Their newest studio album, “Based on a True Story” was recorded in 2019-2020 and includes 10 original hand crafted tunes.

Band members include Dave Brown (guitar/harmonica/vocals), Brendan Gosson (fiddle), Shawn Caden (mandolin/banjo), Stephen Kurtz (bass) and Jami Novak (percussion).

All current CDC Guidelines will be followed at each performance with any updates being shared via social media. Patrons are requested to wear face coverings while inside the building. All performances will run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., a cash bar with light fare will open at 6 p.m. prior to each show. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved indoors.

The final concert in the series will feature Blind Choice on Sept. 10. To learn more about the Scranton Cultural Center and its upcoming events, visit SCCMT.org.