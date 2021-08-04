🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Greater Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick are making arrangements for the 75th Annual Banquet to be held at the Best Western Genetti Hotel and Conference Center,Wilkes-Barre, PA on Thursday, Sept. 16. Cost will be $70 a person Tickets may be purchased by contacting ticket chair Charles Kearney at 570-831-9214. Shown from left are, seated: Patrick Peters, Joseph O’Hara, Tom Keeney, Michael Ward, Patrick Jurish, Jack Mulroy, Phil Boyle and John Corcoran. Standing, second row: Jerry O’Hara, Jim Kelly, Joe Lyons, Ned Whalen Jr., Stephen A. McGough, Del McDermott, Charles Kearney, Mike Bradshaw, and Brian Bradshaw. Standing, third row: Jim Conahan, Max Stephens, Ned Whalen III, Paul Richie, Dan Casey, James Casey, Brian Finnerty, Jay Crossin, and Thomas Hogan.