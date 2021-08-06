🔊 Listen to this

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will feature the 15th annual Heritage Craft Day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14. Demonstrators will show traditional heritage craft skills of the 1800s throughout the day. There will be hands-on opportunities for visitors who wish to try out some of these crafts for themselves.

A children’s craft area is being planned.

Demonstrations such as spinning, weaving, wheat weaving, horn work, pottery, blacksmithing and paper crafts will take place. The purpose of Heritage Craft Day is to provide a greater awareness of these historic folk crafts that were essential to everyday living in previous generations. This is a wonderful chance for individuals, families and children to explore the exciting world of traditional crafts.

Wagon rides are being offered for a small additional fee, but are weather dependent. The crafters are under tents in case of rain. The schedule is subject to change.

Heritage Craft Day is included in the regular admission price of $12 for adults, $6 for children ages 3 – 12. Children ages 2 and younger will be admitted for free. Farm tours are available throughout the day on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The bake oven will be in operation and guests will be able to visit the one room school. Farm and event are open rain or shine. Allow 2 to 2 ½ hours to see everything.

All funds raised go to support Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm, a 501(c) (3) non-profit, educational corporation. Quiet Valley is dedicated to the preservation and interpretation of rural life of the 19th century. The historic farm museum is open to the general public from the third Saturday in June through Labor Day Monday, closed Mondays except Labor Day.

It also is open on select spring and fall Saturdays. Major fundraising events are held in May, October and December. Tours for schools and groups are by reservation. For more information visit our website www.quietvalley.org or call the farm at 570-992-6161.