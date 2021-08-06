🔊 Listen to this

So what did the kids do at Kamps 4 Kids this summer?

“We were in the rainforest, learned to be a scientist, made books come to life, won Olympic gold, went on many adventures, (and) learned sign language,” camp director Gina Malsky explained.

The kids also “made many new friends, sang, danced, laughed and learned.”

With divisions for 3 to 4 year olds, 5 to 6 year olds and 7 and older, the six weeks of Kamps 4 Kids were devoted to “Welcome to the Rain Forest” from June 21 to June 24; “I am a Scientist” from June 28 to July 1; “Let the Adventure Begin” from July 5 through July 8; “Shelf Life” from July 12 through July 15; “Be an Olympic Gold Medalist” from July 19 to July 22, and “Anything Goes” from July 26 through July 29.

Now the public is invited to see what the students have learned during a program, “Arts in Motion: Live!,” set for 12:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Annamaly Gallery, 900 Rutter Ave., Forty Fort. The program will be followed by a gallery reception.