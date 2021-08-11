🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Up-and-coming blues singer-songwriter Ayron Jones will be coming to the F.M. Kirby Center as part of the venue’s Chandelier Concert Series.

Jones, coming fresh off the release of his debut full-length record “Child of the State,” will be performing at the Kirby Center on Friday, Oct. 29.

Jones brings a unique blend of genres, with music that feels rooted in blues rock but also incorporates disparate elements like grunge and hip-hop, leading to a raucous and raw blues sound.

According to a release from the Kirby Center, much of the writing on his new record comes from the pain 2020 caused — not only because of the pandemic, but because of increased racial tension throughout the United States.

The release specifically points to a line in his song “Mercy,” in which he says, “Got me on my knees / too much smoke, can’t breathe.” The song was written in August 2020.

“I just felt like the line epitomized where we were in America,” Jones says. “It was like taking a telescope and giving people a perspective of America from an outsider and what it felt like to experience this time. It was a rough story about what was really going on here in this country—and particularly for me, as a Black man.”

Jones, a Seattle native, reflects his struggles in his music. According to the release, his parents both battled drug addiction, and he was taken in by an aunt and uncle. His tough upbringing was channeled into music, picking up a guitar at 13 for the first time.

“I had a lot of conflicting emotions about my identity and my childhood,” explains Jones, “and until I found the guitar, I didn’t have an outlet. Writing and playing became a channel to express everything that I had been feeling, and then it just became my obsession.”

Since then, Jones has played opening slots for artists as varied as BB King and Guns N Roses, and was first discovered by Seattle icon Sir Mix-a-Lot.

On Oct. 29, Jones will receive support from St. Louis-based rock band HOUNDS.

Tickets cost $18.50 in advance, or $22 on the day of the show. Tickets are available online on kirbycenter.org.