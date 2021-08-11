🔊 Listen to this

These shrimp burgers taste at least as good as they look. MT’s one word critique: “Fantastic!”

There were a few odd things about this recipe from America’s Test Kitchen, things I probably would never have thought of doing. Yet to say it all worked out would be an understatement. MT’s first response: “Fantastic!”

The first peculiarity (for me, anyway): Pulsing panko bread crumbs in the food processor to make them all more or less the same size. One of the allures of panko is the uneven sizing, with a lot of larger crumbs. This gives them a crispier texture that tends to absorb less oil than regular bread crumbs. Processing them down to smaller crumbs, I worried, might take away some of the panko-iness, as it were.

Worry proved unwarranted. The TV chefs said making the crumbs finer assured the burgers tasted more of shrimp, not bread, and they were right.

The next thing that seemed a bit counterintuitive was the two-step processing of the shrimp. First you pulse a cup of shrimp with other ingredients eight times or so, almost to a paste. Then you add the rest of the shrimp, but pulse them about half as much. This turned out to be almost genius.

The first mix makes the shrimp and mayo paste that holds everything together, while the second mix keeps larger chunks of shrimp, assuring some serious shrimp flavor comes through in the end. MT also commented on the burgers having the a surprisingly “fresh” flavor for a fried patty.

The last unusual thing was the sparsity of oil. Typically you expect something like this to be deep fried, or at least fried in a good cup or so of oil. The recipe calls for a scant three tablespoons for all four burgers at once. It’s barely enough to cover the bread crumb coating once the burgers are in the non-stick pan. Yet it browned up beautifully, cooked through to perfection quickly, and tasted of shrimp, not oil (or bread).

As a bonus, the recipe includes a homemade tartar sauce that beats any restaurant tartar sauce I ever had. It’s pretty easy even if you chop all the ingredients by hand. It would be snap if you used a food processor or some smaller motorized chopper.

For such small amounts, a food processor seems like overkill. And I’m not keen on buying a smaller processor. Mom used to have one of those “chop-o-matic” style gizmos. Put the nuts, onion slices or whatever else you want to cut up in a pile on the cutting board, place the plastic cylinder over the pile, and push a large knob down repeatedly. A set of blades chopped coming down and rotated a bit coming up. It would quickly give you any level of chopped bits you wanted, from coarse to finely minced, no electricity needed. I’m thinking of finding a modern version and adding it to the kitchen tool kit.

Dobru chut!

Shrimp Burgers America’s Test Kitchen

1 cup Panko bread crumbs.

1¼ pound shrimp, peeled and de-veined

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

¼ teaspoon pepper

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

3 scallions, finely chopped

Pulse panko 15 times in food processor to make fine and easy to dredge. Place in shallow dish.

Put 1 cup shrimp in processor with mayonnaise, pepper, salt and cayenne. Pulse about 8 times to get pretty finely ground paste to hold everything together. Add remaining shrimp and pulse about 4 times for larger pieces. Transfer to bowl and mix in scallions by hand.

Shape into patties about ½ cup each, about 3-½inches diameter, ¾ inch thick (too thick won’t cook through). Coat with panko, thin layer.

In non-stick pan, heat 3 tablespoons of oil on medium until oil shimmers. Fry shrimp burgers about 3-5 minutes each side until golden brown. Using 2 spatulas will make flipping safer. You want internal temp of 140-145. Check in more than one place. Remove and rest on paper towel. Spread tartar sauce (below) on bottom bun, add burger and spread a little more sauce on it add lettuce and serve..

Tartar sauce

¾ cup mayonnaise

3 tablespoons dill pickle finely chopped

1 teaspoon pickle brine

1 minced shallot

1 tablespoon capers rinsed well and finely chopped

¼ teaspoon pepper.

Mix together by hand and enjoy