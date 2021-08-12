🔊 Listen to this

Can you tell what kind of material went into this image of a towering cake, complete with candles? Crafted from recycled plastic bottle caps, it’s one of many examples of the creativity that was part of summer camps led by Gina Malsky and her daughter, Anna Malsky.

Art teacher Anna Malsky made use of the floor-to-ceiling space in her art gallery by exhibiting summer campers’ artwork on long ropes.

The kids recited poetry, demonstrated the kickboxing they’d learned in martial arts class, and twirled, leapt and cartwheeled their way through several dance numbers.

It was all part of “Arts in Motion: Live!”, a Thursday afternoon celebration of all the activities young campers had enjoyed during the previous eight weeks of “Arts in Motion” summer camp led by Gina Malsky of West Pittston in her studio space at 900 Rutter Ave. in Forty Fort.

The summer had been a lively one, several parents and grandparents said as they filed into the studio to watch their “young creatives” perform.

“The biggest thing for my daughter was that she made a ton of new friends here,” Joy Tetlak-Adelstein of Dupont said, explaining how her 10-year-old daughter, Mia, came home excited every day about all sorts of new endeavors. “She’s really into dance,” Tetlak-Adelstein said, “and she enjoyed making the chocolate pretzels, too.”

“She painted a scenic sunrise,” Denise Connors of Wyoming said, explaining that was just one of many pursuits her 9-year-old daughter, Deena, enjoyed — and they were all creative. “You know Miss Gina.”

Among Gina Malsky’s helpers for the summer camps was her daughter, artist Anna Malsky, who encouraged young campers to paint and as well as create artwork from recycled materials such as bottle caps.

“We have high ceilings here, and I didn’t want to waste the space,” Anna Malsky said, showing how she’d displayed campers’ artwork on long ropes in her gallery, ANNAMALY.

“I told them just to express themselves,” she said, noting that one child had painted a picture of a friendly pet dog and several had chosen to paint pictures of dance shoes.

“Our youngest guy went super minimalist,” she said, pointing to a picture of a few colorful squiggles that were easily recognizable as a rainbow.