Students from Dr. David W. Kistler Elementary School took steps through history when they recently embarked on the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s Walkitecture tour.

The students’ visit was part of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s summer program “Step Up With the Pack.” Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture is a self-guided 2.2 mile walk through the City’s Historic District. The tour starts at West Ross and Franklin Street, continues to North Franklin to North Street and then back down River Street to West Ross.

Recently, a companion booklet was created by the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department, highlighting the 23 historical buildings along the Walkitecture route. Photos were provided by the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society. This information can also be found on the Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture app. This free app can be found in both the AppStore and Google Play, by searching Wilkes-Barre Walkitecture.

