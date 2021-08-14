🔊 Listen to this

Veterans Day (and cool November weather) might seem far off in these days of 90-degree temperatures, but it’s never too early for genealogists to start collecting data on their military ancestors.

Fortunately, FamilySearch, the free online genealogy service of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, is offering millions of historic military records online. Just sit down at your computer, go to www.familysearch.org, create an account and look through the lists of states, wars and categories.

You’ll find, literally, many millions of records of all kinds, from the War of Independence up to the present. Not all of the nation’s military records are in this trove, but it is constantly being updated, with some updates as recent as little more than a few months ago.

Take Pennsylvania as an example. You’ll find records for more than 315,000 men who served in the U.S. military during the Civil War, plus thousands of records of those who joined various GAR (Grand Army of the Republic) veterans posts after the war.

The variety is immense. The records include those of POWs from the Korean War, Confederate troops, Desert Storm personnel and many more collections. Don’t delay.

Genealogical Society News: Do you know what “chattel mortgage” is? How about“primogeniture”?

Well, they are terms you might well run into as you sort through documents in your family history. The summer issue of the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society newsletter offers an extensive list (culled from “Family Tree” magazine) of legal terminology of interest to genealogists sorting out property transactions and legalities of family relationships.

As noted before, the society’s research library in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center in Wilkes-Barre, on North Franklin Street, is open Thursday afternoons to members, who must still reserve time slots.

When you join, you receive the very useful quarterly newsletter, full of advice, historical background of interest to genealogists and news of the society’s latest acquisitions.

Go to the society’s Facebook page for details on joining up and getting the newsletter. Send any inquiries to [email protected]

Census News: The release of the U.S. Census of 2020 is under way, with the initial release of population information brought out just days ago. The same information in a more user-friendly format will appear in September.

The actual personal information about all the people reported in the census will remain embargoed until April 2092, following the Census Bureau’s 72-year secrecy rule. The good news is that the personal information from the Census of 1950 will be released in April 2022, just eight months from now.

News Notes: Congratulations to the Luzerne County Historical Society on reaching the milestone of 10,000 Facebook followers. The society, on South Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre, maintains both amuseum and the Bishop Memorial Library, with a huge collection of materials useful to the area’s historians and genealogists.

Congratulations also to the public service organization Plymouth Alive for donating $250 to the Plymouth Historical Society. The money will be used for repairs to the site of the Avondale mine disaster, which had been vandalized. That 1869 tragedy took the lives of more than 100 men and boys and remains the area’s worst disaster in terms of loss of life.

By the way, Plymouth Alive also donated $250 to the Shawnee Cemetery Association, the group that maintains the old burying ground and helps genealogists locate their Plymouth-area ancestors.

Note that the Nanticoke Historical Society has resumed monthly meetings. Visit the society’s Facebook page to get the date for the next one.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy columnist. Reach him at [email protected]