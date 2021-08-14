🔊 Listen to this

Promising to put “the hoot in hootenanny and the jam in jamboree,” REV Theatre plans to celebrate the music of such classic country artists as Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Hank Williams when it brings “Honky Tonkin’ — A Country Music Show” to Scranton on Aug. 21.

REV’s co-artistic directors Rudy Caporaso and Rosemary Hay couldn’t resist including such phrases as “don’t miss this hoedown, pardner” and “rootin,’ tootin’ good time” in a recent news release about the free performances they’re offering.

But don’t let that jocular tone fool you.

“People have asked us, ‘Is this a spoof?’ and the answer is resoundingly ‘no,’ ” Caporaso said in a telephone interview. “We treat the material very reverently. We try to bring an integrity of sound as an homage.”

Calling traditional country songs a uniquely American form of entertainment, Caporaso said he grew up with country music and as a youth “thought it was decidedly uncool. Now I’m obsessed with it.”

“It’s so much a part of our heritage,” he said, noting it was difficult to winnow down the long list of enjoyable county songs to the 20 or so that will fill an hour.

Fresh from performing the show in Cape May, N.J., the cast will bring the music to Scranton, where the public is invited to attend “Honky Tonkin’ ” 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at the United Neighborhood Center, 1004 Jackson St., West Scranton. Admission is free.

“It is nostalgic (for older audience members), but I hope we’ll be able to introduce a new generation to this fantastic tradition of American music,” said Caporaso, who will sing several Hank Williams songs in the show.

“We’re not trying to emulate any of the artists per se, but we’re trying to be evocative of the sound,” Caporaso said.

While REV Theatre is based in Philadelphia, its co-artistic directors have visited Scranton many times in recent years, working with local youth to bring everything from Shakespeare to adapted fairy tales to a neighborhood stage.

With this show, audiences can expect such songs as “Hey Good-Lookin,’ ” which was made famous by Buck Owens; “I Fall to Pieces,” made famous by Patsy Cline, “Jambalaya,” made famous by Hank Williams, and many more.

Don’t be surprised if “a lot of corn pone jokes and some lively quippy banter” are part of the mix, Caporaso said.

“People do need a good, thigh-slappin,’ toe-tappin’ good time right now.”