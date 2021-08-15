🔊 Listen to this

My daughter, her fiancé, and a friend flew in for a wedding in New York City last month. Her friend had never been to New York, so they decided to extend their trip a few days. I drove in to show them some of the sites of one of my favorite cities.

We stayed in the theatre district, which is still quiet. Many Broadway shows are scheduled to reopen in September, which is when many restaurants and bars in that area will also reopen. Times Square was alive with people enjoying the sights and sounds of this energetic city. Some friends warned us about an increase in crime in the city, but I can honestly say we all felt safe. We did notice an added police presence.

My friend Amy and I arrived early on a Thursday, and met Katie, Rob, and Tanya for lunch at Junior’s Restaurant & Cheesecake on Broadway. It was great to see this iconic New York restaurant busy with customers, both inside and out on a covered patio. It was as good as I remembered, with a huge selection of deli sandwiches, salads, burgers, Reubens, entrées, and of course, delicious cheesecake.

Thankfully, Rob had learned how to navigate the subways, which was a big help as we zigzagged across the city over the next two days. After a walk around Times Square and the Garment District, we headed off to the nearest subway station for the trip down to Pier 25.

None of us had experienced the city by water before, and I thought it would give us a bird’s eye view while enjoying a relaxing ride along the New York Bay and Hudson River. Pier 25 was quite impressive. It had an 18-hole mini-golf course, volleyball courts, and a large children’s playground right on the pier. It also offered sweeping views and restaurants. The Grand Banks is a restaurant on a docked vessel at the end of the pier that provides a seasonal menu in a lovely outdoor setting. We boarded our private charter through New York Harbor Tours for the Downtown Loop Cruise. The boat was a comfortable size for the five of us with plenty of space to relax.

Our two-hour tour was a loop around the tip of Manhattan and up the East and Hudson Rivers. We enjoyed all the historic sights and skyline, including the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, The Freedom Tower, Empire State Building, United Nations Building, Brooklyn Bridge, and more. Our up-close look at Lady Liberty was spectacular.

After we docked, we headed off the pier and into nearby City Vineyard, where we enjoyed cocktails and a few small plates. The Kung Pao cauliflower was fantastic as was the refreshing boozy Frosé. We strolled through nearby streets and happened upon a great rooftop bar. The Sandbar Rooftop on the 23rd floor of the Hilton is Hamptons-themed with beach décor like lifeguard chairs, hanging lounges, and swings made from reclaimed wine barrels. We sat on the swings sipping cocktails and enjoying the beautiful view of the city below. My daughter had gotten tickets to a show at the Gotham Comedy Club, so that was our next stop. We all enjoyed the five comedians that performed and I’m eager to make a return visit next time I’m in the city.

The next morning, we walked over to Rockefeller Center, which was much quieter than normal. There was construction going on in the ice rink area and several of the stores were closed. Luckily for us, Magnolia Bakery was open, and the banana pudding is as delicious as ever. We walked and shopped before heading to Hell’s Kitchen for lunch at 5 Napkin Burger. It was another one mile walk past all the eclectic restaurants and shops of Hell’s Kitchen to Hudson Yards.

Hudson Yards didn’t disappoint. We knew we were there when we spotted the Vessel. This unique piece of art seemed to soar above us with a spiral staircase comprised of 154 intricately interconnecting flights of stairs. It includes nearly 2,500 individual steps and 80 landings to enjoy remarkable views of the river and more. Behind the Vessel is the Backyard at Hudson Yards with an outdoor 30-foot screen to broadcast sporting events and movies. The space also hosts various pop-up events. To the side was the Shed, a new center for art.

Across the street is an upscale shopping mall filled with designer shops, an art gallery, and restaurants. On the lower level was Little Spain, a food court filled with small Tapas restaurants and bars. You can bet we stopped there for a snack. The Peak, which is open for lunch or dinner is located on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards and boasts impressive views of the city. Located in that same building is the highest outdoor Sky deck in the Western Hemisphere. “The Edge” is suspended mid-air, with a glass floor and angled glass walls. There is a cost to climb the Vessel and go out on the Edge. It’s worth it if you’re looking for a breathtaking view of the city.

From Hudson Yards, we were able to access the High Line, a plant-lined elevated parkway that has been converted from an abandoned freight line. Opened in 2009, the 1.5-mile walkway stands 30 feet over street level and runs along the West side of Manhattan from Hudson Yards through Chelsea to the Whitney Museum on 14th street. I was wowed by the beauty and quiet of the High Line. Open daily, it’s a great way to walk for blocks and enjoy the city without dealing with traffic. We went on a weekday, so we didn’t need a reservation, but they are suggested on the weekends to guarantee access. The High Line contains lush greenery, colorful plants, and contemporary works of art. You will also find an open-air food court on the High Line at Chelsea Market and snack vendors along the way. The Overlook at 17th Street provides amphitheater-style seating and a window view down to the street. We got off the High Line to stroll through Chelsea Market where we looked through shops and did a wine tasting.

After exploring Chelsea, we hopped on the subway and headed to the East Village to a favorite New York City Speakeasy – Please Don’t Tell. I thought Katie and her friends would enjoy this hidden bar that you enter through a phone booth inside a hot dog joint. Once inside the dark space called PDT, they were amazed at the funky décor, including the taxidermy-adorned walls. If you’re planning a visit, be sure to make an advance reservation as it gets very busy. While the drinks are pricey, they are delicious.

After drinks, it was back on the subway for the 2-mile ride to TAO in Chelsea, an underground restaurant and nightclub featuring an Asian-inspired menu. We then headed back to Times Square for a night of music at the famed piano bar, Don’t Tell Mama. We had a great time singing along and listening to bartenders and wait staff, some who had been laid off from Broadway shows, taking the stage to belt out show tunes and other requests. It was an unforgettable night.

My trip to New York was an action-packed two days that were completely enjoyable. It was so nice to get back and support a city I love and share the experience with my daughter and her friends.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]