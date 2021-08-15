🔊 Listen to this

It’s easy to get tired of hearing people say there’s nothing to do in this area.

You hear the old adage all the time: There’s nothing to do around here.

I always dispute statements like that because, truly, there is so much to do in the Wyoming Valley and its outskirts.

Take this weekend for example.

The 2021 Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival began Friday, much to the delight of area residents and festival goers who appreciate the food, parade and prince and princess contest.

Each year the streets seem to come live for this event, which features many local business vendors along Route 11.

In years past I’ve marveled at how well-attended it is, so when the announcement was made that it would return, I was elated. Not just because I love sampling all of the food, but because this area needs events like the 17th annual Kielbasa Festival in order to thrive.

It’s a winning situation for businesses and all of the people who show up.

Events like this bring people together, and I’m a firm believer that uniting for a good cause or reason makes communities stronger.

Then, there’s the Pittston Tomato Festival, which begins Thursday, Aug. 19, and runs until Sunday, Aug. 22.

More than 50,000 people attend the event each year. It was of course canceled last year due to COVID-19, so this year should be even better than ever.

As a young boy, I remember vividly heading to Pittston each year with my grandmother who enjoyed the live music, activities and fair-style food.

It was another occasion that brought the community together, so I’m thrilled to see its return this year.

How many other areas our size can say they have a four-day event with so many folks in attendance?

Kudos to Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich, the committee, businesses and residents who help it succeed each year.

There’s nothing better than seeing an event come to life.

The 2nd Friday Art Walk begins Friday up and down Main Street, too, with artisans and crafters showcasing their talents.

My hope is that people join the fun. After all, people are what make affairs like this succeed.

I’m so looking forward to hanging out on Main Street this weekend.

I hope you’ll join me.