Competition included highly contested matches

Shown with John Weiss, tournament director are, Emma Cuck, champion of the Girls 18 and younger group, and Susan Arp, finalist.

Shown from the Girls 14 and younger group are Emma Cuck, finalist and Susan Arp, champion, with John Weiss, tournament director.

Shown from the Boys 18 and younger group are Luke Kotcho, champion and William Arp, finalist.

There were a number of highly-contested matches in the recently Scranton Tennis Club Junior Tournament. Susan Arp and Emma Cuck battled for almost two hours before Arp took the Girls 14 and Under title by the score of 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, (10-8). As a pair of unseeded players in the Girls 18 and Under division, Arp and Cuck also reached the final there, where Cuck turned the tables on Arp, winning 6-2, 6-2.

In semifinal action in the Girls 18 and Under division Arp surprised last year’s 14 and Under champion Sona Hanumali 4-6, 6-4, (10-8), while Cuck slipped by third-seeded Gabby Chantiloupe 6-3, 4-6, (10-6). In the 14 and Under semifinals Cuck blanked Mary Booth 6-0, 6-0, while Arp defeated Ella Cohen 6-3, 6-1.

Susan Arp’s brother, William, won the Boys 14 and Under title with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Brody Goldberg in a well-contested final. William faced tough competition in the semifinals, edging Liam Farrell 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), while Goldberg defeated Alex Harison 6-4, 6-1.

William also reached the Boys 18 and Under final, where Valley View HS ace Luke Kotcho prevailed 3-6, 6-2, (10-8). In the semifinals Arp struggled to defeat Zachary Keiser 7-6 (7-4), 5-7, (10-5), while Kotcho had an easier time with Edward Lennox, winning 6-0, 6-2.

Consolation champions included Leelah Farrell, Girls 18; Hollis Daily, Girls 14; Adam Brzozowski, Boys 18; and Matthew Cohen, Boys 14.

John Weiss was the tournament director, assisted by Kathleen McKenna and club pro Joe McNulty.

For information on membership, play opportunities, junior programs and events see ScrantonTennisClub.com or facebook.com/ScrantonTennisClub.com/.