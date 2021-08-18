Mocanaqua event set for Labor Day weekend

The volunteers at St. Mary’s Church in Mocanaqua started cooking early Monday morning, and continued well into the afternoon, transforming 240 pounds of meat into “a little more than 1,000” piggies, also known as stuffed cabbages.

Do the math and you realize each of the plump piggies contains quite a generous serving of protein — along with rice, cabbage and savory spices.

“I always say, they’re like a meatloaf wrapped in a cabbage leaf,” Tom Federici said about 3 p.m. as workers loaded the last trays of piggies into a freezer in the church hall and swept the floor.

“We’re tired,” Federici admitted. “But it’s worth it because the church needs this fund-raiser.”

The fund-raiser is St. Mary’s Homecoming Picnic, set for Sept. 4-Sept. 5 at the parish park on Main Street/Lee Street.

“We have people coming from Texas, from New Jersey, from all over,” volunteer Leon Zimolzak said, noting the popular event will be extra special this year because the pandemic canceled last year’s picnic.

The public is welcome to join parishioners at the two-day affair, which will feature games, entertainment and an abundance of Polish and Italian foods, including not just the piggies but pierogies (cheese, potato/cheese and sauerkraut), the cabbage-and-noodle dish halushki, potato pancakes, pizza, hamburg barbecue, meatball sandwiches and a meatball pasta dinner.

French fries, clam chowder, funnel cakes, ice cream and strawberry shortcake will add to the array.

The picnic has been a church tradition at least since 1933, when the West End Coal Co. sold a parcel of land to the church for $1. According to a brief history supplied by the volunteers, the coal company “management knew they needed to keep this enormous pool of cheap labor content by providing a piece of land for the celebration of their ethnic heritage.” The men of the parish cleared the land, dug a well, and transformed it into a picnic grove.

As for the nearby church building, St. Mary’s first wooden church had been completed in 1904 but burned to the ground when a spark from a passing locomotive landed on its roof. Parishioners raised funds for a new church that was dedicated in 1914, far enough from the railroad tracks to be “out of the reach of flying sparks.”

That church is still in use, as part of Holy Spirit Parish, and its hall is where the cooking took place.

The Homecoming Picnic celebration begins at the church park on Main Street/Hill Street with a Polka Mass at 4 p.m. Sept. 4 and continues through 10 p.m. that night. Festivities resume Sept. 5 from noon to 10 p.m. with entertainment all day.

Since 1999, St. Mary’s Homecoming Picnic has enjoyed the distinction of being recognized as a local legacy by the Library of Congress.