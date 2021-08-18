Olive oil, tomato, basil, raw garlic add to powerful flavor

This is basically a one-pot, one-bowl dish: A pot to cook the pasta, a bowl to mix the sauce and coat the cooked tri-color penne I used (instead of the farfalle the recipe calls for).

The ingredients, with the tomato, basil garlic and olive oil already mixed together.

Having offered to cook for my visiting vegetarian sister, I made a quick scan through my computer recipe files and found this, something I clearly downloaded a while ago but had never bothered to whip up.

And I do mean whip up, in that this takes scant time and effort. I assume I downloaded it during one of those moments I felt a need to prove to MT (and her readers) that while I enjoy complicated dishes, I really can do simple.

Yet for as easy as this recipe is, the final plating is loaded with flavor — and with color, if you opt for the tri-color penne I had in the cupboard instead of the called-for farfalle.

The ample tastes come from using raw, fresh ingredients, including raw minced garlic. The only thing you cook is the pasta, and that takes about as much time as prepping the sauce. Or is it dressing, since it’s uncooked?

To-may-to to-mah-to. This was delicious, a big hit with both of us and my sister and bother when I served it at the West Hazleton homestead.

Obviously, you can use store-bought produce, but if ever there was a good reason to have a little garden, this is it. The fresh tomatoes combined with fresh basil and some garlic MT picked up at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market made the finished product really pop. Bonus: It works warm, at room temp or even chilled.

I whipped up a side salad with more garden tomatoes, some garden lettuce, and a few olives and some cheese from the fridge. And I made some garlic bread my mom’s way — slice a loaf of Italian bread almost all the way through, mix some crushed garlic in butter and slather it on both sides of each slice, wrap in foil and bake at about 350° for 20 minutes.

Actually, mom’s way was to butter the bread and sprinkle garlic salt on, but we started using crushed garlic decades ago to make a truer garlic butter. And in this case, I used part of a loaf of light whole wheat MT had bought from the baker we patronize every week during farmers market season.

Dobru chut!

Easy Olive Oil, Tomato, and Basil Pasta

• 1 (16 ounce) package farfalle pasta

• 2 roma (plum) tomatoes, seeded and diced, though any good tomatoes will do

• ½ cup olive oil

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• ½ cup fresh basil leaves, cut into thin strips

• salt and pepper to taste

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook as per directions (usually 8-10 minutes), or until al dente; drain.

In a large bowl, gently toss the cooked pasta, tomatoes, olive oil, garlic, and basil. Season with salt and pepper.