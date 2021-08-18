🔊 Listen to this

The Lions of District 14-W of Luzerne County recently launched their Lions Kidsight Vision Screening Program at the Plains Township “National Night Out” community gathering on Aug 3.

This program offers free vision screening primarily to children 6 months to 6 years of age and is designed to detect vision issues that are easily addressed at an early age when detected and referred to the child’s medical professional.

The program is a direct result of grants received from Lions Club International Foundation, Lions of Pennsylvania Foundation, Northeast Pennsylvania Service Foundation, and local contributors as well.

The District will be offering free Vision Screening at the Luzerne County Fair, hosted by the Lake Sillkworth Lions Club and District 14-W Lions members. Vision Screenings are Free.