🔊 Listen to this

Members of the 2021 paramedic class from the Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the Francis S. and Mary Gill Carrozza, R.N. Health Sciences Center at Luzerne County Community College recently completed their studies. Each graduate completed the classroom, clinical, and skill requirements for the program.

Upon successful completion of the course requirements, the graduates are eligible to take the National Registry Paramedic Examinations. The program follows National Emergency Medical Services Education Standards and PA Department of Health, Bureau of EMS standards for prehospital paramedics.