Republican Women of Luzerne County will again provide one $1,000 scholarship to an eligible undergraduate of a Luzerne College or University who most exhibits qualities of leadership and service. Eligibility criteria are that the student is a registered Republican, lives in Luzerne County, and is attending a Luzerne College or University. Applications are now available through your college student portal or from Linda Shypulefski, Chairperson, RWLC Undergraduate Scholarship Program, via her Messenger or FB page. Applications are due Nov. 1, 2021, and will be awarded in December 2021 for spring semester 2022. Shown from left are: Lee Ann McDermott, member Scholarship Selection Committee; Linda Shypulefski, Chairperson Scholarship Committee; Lynette Villano, President RWLC; Deborah Betzko and Deborah Barbose, members of the Scholarship Selection Committee.