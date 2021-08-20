If you’re not ready, ‘energy bites’ may help

Patrick Kernan from the Times Leader, at left, and Chris Bohinski from WBRE, try out the pink high heels they will wear in the Gentlemen’s Dash. They are among 13 contestants in the Oct. 2 fund-raiser against cancer.

Some of the Almond Butter Cranberry Energy Balls have been rolled in sesame seeds; others have not. One taste tester said they seem more ‘savory’ with the seeds, and ‘sweeter’ without.

“I feel like I could run outside and do a lap around the building,” reporter Kevin Carroll said with a laugh after he tasted a no-bake “energy ball” from the Times Leader Test Kitchen.

Ah, that’s just what I wanted to hear.

When I first read the recipe for Almond Butter Cranberry Energy Balls — which includes such good-for-you ingredients as old-fashioned oats, toasted almonds and flax seeds bound together by almond butter — I figured the newsroom taste testers could all use extra energy.

I was especially thinking of reporter Patrick Kernan, who might benefit from a burst of nutrition as he trains for the upcoming Gentlemen’s Dash.

“He needs skill more than energy,” editor Roger DuPuis said, pointing out high heels are the big challenge of the 40-yard race, which is set for Oct. 2 as part of the Paint Pittston Pink series of events, and will benefit cancer research.

OK, I concede our Times Leader’s representative will need more skill than strength for the dash. But he’ll also need energy, just to practice moving in heels and hone that skill.

(By the way, if you want to help Patrick raise money for the fight against cancer, his fund-raising page can be found at https://tinyurl.com/patkernan.)

And, if you think you’d enjoy a sort of cookie-like/sort of fudge-like treat that you don’t have to bake, read on for the recipe.

Earlier this week I whipped up a double batch of the energy balls, using a recipe from the Relish magazine that was distributed with a recent Sunday Times Leader.

Before I mixed the ingredients, I toasted not only the almonds but the oats, because the recipe said that would enhance the flavor.

Then, even though the recipe didn’t say anything about grinding the flax seeds, I did grind them because I’ve read that’s the best way to digest them and get the benefit of the nutrients they contain.

And, when the finished energy balls emerged from the refrigerator, the taste testers mostly approved.

“They’re great little morsels, packed with flavor,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said.

“Sometimes I don’t like things that are supposed to be good for you,” page designer Lyndsay Bartos said. “But I like these flavors.”

The recipe suggested an optional covering of sesame seeds for the energy balls, so I rolled half of them through a plate of seeds.

Roger, who tried both varieties, said the sesame seeds added a “savory” note, and he preferred the “sweeter” one, without sesame seeds.

“I like the taste, but they seem a little dry,” Roger said, falling in line with columnist Bill O’Boyle who said, “This really was tasty, but it stuck to the roof of my mouth.”

While Bill would have liked a glass of milk with the energy balls, Lyndsay said chocolate milk would be a good complement, and then suggested yogurt would work, too.

As for Patrick, he liked the homemade feel the energy bites had. “It tastes like somebody made it, as opposed to a machine,” and said he liked “that it’s slightly sweet and a little salty.”

“It looks like it would lend itself to other dried fruits or chocolate chips,” he said.

Indeed, it would. And some similar recipes that you can find online also call for coconut.

ALMOND BUTTER CRANBERRY ENERGY BALLS

1 1/4 cups old-fashioned oats

1 cup almond butter

1 tablespoon flax seed

3 tablespoons honey

1/8 teaspoon salt.

1/2 cup toasted almonds, chopped

In a medium bowl, stir together all ingredients until well mixed.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Shape into 32 (1-inch) balls and place on prepared baking sheet.

Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 2 weeks or in the freezer up to 2 months.

TIPS:

For more depth of flavor, toast the oats first in a 15 x 10-inch pan at 350 degrees for 5 to 6 minutes or until golden brown.

Also, you may wish to roll the completed Almond Butter Balls in sesame seeds for added crunch and extra nutrition.