Revised forecast reassures Plains Twp. farmers

‘We’re just so relieved,’ farmer Harold Golomb said Thursday. He had been worried that a rising Susquehanna River could ruin his crops. The projected river crest has been adjusted from 22 feet down to 14.1 feet.

“We dodged a bullet,” a tired and almost teary-eyed Larry O’Malia said Thursday morning at the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market. “We could have lost the farm.”

When he spoke about “losing the farm,” he didn’t mean that his family farm, located along the banks of the Susquehanna River in Plains Township, would go out of business.

He meant that if the river were to crest above the 22-foot flood stage, as had been predicted, all the unharvested produce would have been destroyed, similar to a late summer scenario that played out in 2018.

On Thursday, with a forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration indicating the river would crest above its natural banks in Plains Township, the O’Malia family and their usual helpers, aided by various friends, redoubled their efforts to quickly harvest cucumbers and corn, beans, carrots and more.

“Loriann (his sister) put it out on Facebook. We asked for prayers,” he said, adding the family is grateful to the many friends who heeded that call.

“The prayers helped,” he said, believing he saw the result of “all that positive energy” when the projected forecast changed to a river crest of 14.1 feet that is expected for Friday morning.

And on Thursday the farm’s Facebook page proclaimed, “Our farm will be spared!”

People who work inside offices might not pay attention to sun and wind and storms, or they might think for a moment about how the forces of nature will affect their weekend plans. But farmers’ work demands they constantly be aware of the weather, and the way it affects their livelihood and the food supply.

When O’Malia says “We have to save for a rainy day,” it’s not a figure of speech.

Another farmer whose land is close to the Susquehanna in Plains Township, Harold Golomb, said Thursday that the forecast about flooding was so sudden, “Our jaws dropped.”

Then the forecast changed and he was able to breathe more easily. “We’re just so relieved,” Golomb said. “We want to be here (at the farmers market) up to Thanksgiving.”

Both farmers said August used to be a time they didn’t have to worry about floods.

“No matter what the cause, the planet is seeing a change in climate,” O’Malia said, remembering that “prior to 2018 August was always a hot, dry month.”

When the river exceeded its banks three years ago, the O’Malias had to stop coming to farmers markets; they had nothing to pick. But with the flood threat subsiding, Larry O’Malia was feeling optimistic on Friday.

“We’ll have sweet corn through September,” he said.