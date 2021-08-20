Winner will study science at University of Scranton

SEEDS of Northeastern Pennsylvania (SEEDS) recently awarded a $1,000 Sustainability Scholarship and a Certificate to Jacob Mohring, a 2021 graduate of Stroudsburg High School, for the best sustainability essay addressing the issue of resiliency of Pennsylvania’s small businesses. The essay was recently read by Jacob and can be watched on SEEDS YouTube Channel. It can also be read in full at seedsgroup.net/news/2021essay/.

This scholarship is made to honor the memory of Michael “Jake” Burkhardt, Western Wayne Class of 2015, who worked with SEEDS as a high school student. He was attending Keystone College majoring in wildlife biology when he was a passenger in a fatal car accident.

SEEDS Scholarship Committee member David Ford, Jacob, his father Andrew Mohring, and SEEDS Board Chair Kathy Dodge were at the award presentation ceremony at Promised Land State Park on Aug. 9. Jacob plans to attend the University of Scranton this fall to major in Biochemistry and Cell and Molecular Biology.

He has enjoyed being involved in Science Olympiad (President), Future Business Leader of America (National First Place Winner), Stroudsburg High School Cross Country, Health Science Club, Stroudsburg High School Marching Band (Section Leader), Stroudsburg Jazz Band, Boy Scouts of America (Patrol Leader & Eagle Scout), Church Altar Server, Future Health Professionals (Vice President), and Math Club. He has also volunteered for the National Honor Society, Key Club, Hospital Volunteering, and Church Soup Kitchen.

“I am very grateful and honored to have been selected as this year’s scholarship recipient,” Jacob said.

This scholarship is fully supported by donations from the Burkhardt family and SEEDS ongoing crowdfunding campaign.

SEEDS (Sustainable Energy and Education Development Support) of Northeastern Pennsylvania is a nonprofit environmental education organization based in Honesdale,