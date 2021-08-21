Bethany Flanders will pursue Ph.D. in bioethics

Bethany Flanders of Dallas traveled to Oxford University in England to present a paper, in poster form, during a 2019 global conference on bioethics.

Sitting in her wheelchair in the backyard of her parents’ Back Mountain home, Bethany Flanders is surrounded by lovely things — things she doesn’t quite see.

The row of trees? “They’re just shapes.”

The bird that flew by in a rush of colorful feathers? “I didn’t see it,” she admits.

As for the in-ground swimming pool, she knows it’s there. And if her father helps her get into it, she’ll have slightly more freedom of movement in the water than she does on land.

But Bethany, 27, doesn’t dwell on the neuromuscular disease she’s dealt with for most of her life — or on the complications of spinal fusion surgery at age 13 that damaged her vision, her voice and her ability to walk.

She considers instead the things she can do, such as experiencing the joy of making music at the piano which, after losing much of her vision, she plays by ear.

She’s also had the satisfaction of presenting a paper, in poster form, during a 2019 global conference on bioethics held at Oxford University in England.

More recently, she published a book of her poems, some of which began as ideas that kept her awake at 3 a.m., dedicating four years of work “to my loving family and friends, and to any soul who happens upon this eclectic little book.”

This month, she’s excited about the upcoming fall semester, as she’s about to begin studies toward a Ph.D. in bioethics from Duquesne University. It will be her fourth academic degree, but her first doctorate, and it’s a field about which she is passionate.

“I feel lucky to have found a discipline (bioethics) that is a synthesis of multiple subjects I love,” she said. “I often feel as though I am interested in too many subjects, that I have difficulty focusing my energy on only one.”

Actually, Bethany sent that quote to a reporter via email. It’s easier for her to communicate that way, since her physical challenges include a voice that barely rises above a whisper.

“Bethany is so smart and so well-versed in what she does,” said Thomas Elder, a friend and former classmate with whom she studied bioethics while working on a master’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania. “Any of the students who were able to get to know her would have thought she was one of the smartest, if not the smartest person in class.

“But she was very quiet. Because of her condition, she’s not really able to express herself verbally in class,” Elder said during a telephone interview. “I think she annoyed (the teachers) sometimes because she asked some challenging questions. She would send them emails after class.”

While she may not be able to shout with a loud physical voice, Bethany is nevertheless determined to speak clearly to medical issues, to sift through gray areas, and to speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

She anticipates a future career of tackling such questions as “the ethics of priority in organ transplantation lists, the permissibility of embryonic stem cell research, physician assisted suicide and questions such as what constitutes a person? and when does life begin? to name a few.”

Her major at Duquesne will be Health Care Ethics, which she describes as an intersection of moral theory and practical ethics.

Bethany brings a unique perspective to questions of medical ethics, her friend from the University of Pennsylvania said.

“If we got into disability ethics (at Penn) you have a bunch of people talking about what we think someone in that situation would feel,” Elder said. “She could tell us from personal experience how she felt. Both as a scholar and a friend I learned a lot from her.”

Before Bethany earned a master of arts from the University of Pennsylvania, she earned a B.A. in philosophy in 2016 and a B.A. in Medical & Health Humanities, both from Misericordia University, along with minor degrees in both Biology and Ethics.

Recently retired Misericordia professor Mark Painter, who served as Bethany’s academic advisor, described her as “incredibly driven” and “indefatigable” and praised her enthusiasm for lifelong learning.

“Given the obstacles she had to overcome on a daily basis, particularly given that Misericordia was not the easiest place to navigate in a wheelchair, her accomplishments are amazing,” Painter wrote in an email.

Bethany’s book of poetry, titled “Illuminate, Finding Poetry in the Paradox,” includes a poem called “The Professor,” which was inspired by a moment in class with Painter.

Answering a question Painter had posed, Bethany said she would not want a life of illusion, no matter how pleasant and free of pain it seemed to be, because it wouldn’t be real.

“You and Socrates would be friends,” the professor told her.

“This was the day that profoundly changed my life,” Bethany wrote as part of the poem. “To question what I value and to awaken my own mind I now accept the fear that comes with heavy questions.”

While some of her poems are written about or dedicated to friends or relatives, her favorite, titled “Illuminate,” reflects her own feelings about life. It’s one of her poems that “seem to originate spontaneously, as if I am observing their creation rather than authoring them.”

”‘Illuminate” is perhaps the most unexpected, spontaneous poem I’ve written,” Bethany wrote in an email. “It is an abstract piece exploring the concept of time, and how God reveals truths to us in the most unexpected ways, in His own timing.”

Inspired by the Locust Walk at Penn, where “under a limb and branch canopy a path unfolds,” the poem is “about recognizing the purpose and intrinsic value in the unplanned little moments, and realizing how something as simple as meeting eyes with a complete stranger can remind you that everything in this life happens for a reason.”

Bethany Flanders’ book of poetry — described on its back cover as offering “a glimpse into her unique life and worldview” — is available through amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com and in-store at the University of Pennsylvania’s alumni section. She also sells poetry art prints on her Etsy shop.