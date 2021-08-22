🔊 Listen to this

Last week we said farewell to our most recent publisher, Mike Murray.

As such, we had a nice community gathering and send-off, in which people were able to say goodbye to Murray, who engrained himself into the Luzerne County community during his five years leading the Times Leader Media Group.

Many community leaders, businesspeople and nonprofit figureheads wanted to say “best wishes” to someone they came to appreciate for his enthusiasm and interest in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

There were too many people to list, but there were a few notable conversations that stuck in my mind afterward.

There was one with Kathi Bankes, the director of catering & events at Culinary Creations by Metz. We chatted about the hospitality industry, but the trouble finding workers is concerning. Even when offering top-dollar rates and incentives, it’s hard to find people due to the pandemic. We’re hoping that turns around soon because Kathi has many fabulous nonprofit events she’ll need help catering. Kathi continues to be a tireless advocate for organizations too numerous to list.

Then there was Don Armstrong, whose passion for the Wyoming Valley Art League is infectious. He described the art walk, which happened Friday, and all of the esteemed art available inside the Circle Centre for the Arts on South Franklin Street. I love that we have a space that like that in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to find captivating art pieces from so many different perspectives.

Next to him was Bev Johnston, who while also involved in the Wyoming Valley Art League, is a big supporter of the McGlynn Learning Center, a nonprofit I’ve been writing about since I began my career in 2007. I admire the work the center does. It works with children and youth residing in the Boulevard Townhomes and Mineral Springs Village in Wilkes-Barre, working with them on homework and lifeskills after the school day ends. It’s totally donation-funded, so it needs people like Bev to continue the push for funds. These children truly need it.

The always energetic Patty Hughes from Wilkes-Barre City was nearby, too. She’s constantly planning and organizing a different special event for the city – from parades and festivals to the beloved Farmers Market, which is running on Public Square every Thursday through Nov. 18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Supporting our local farmers and vendors has never been so important.

And there was Bill Jones of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, who reminded me that the organization is 100 years old and hoping to celebrate soon. He always reinforces the need to end childhood poverty, which in turn makes communities stronger in the long run. He’s extremely passionate about the work of the United Way and its important mission, especially in Luzerne County where one third of all children under age 5 is growing up below the poverty line.

I could honestly go on and on about the conversations from that night.

I was glad to be surrounded by many extraordinary people on that day, and particularly glad that it was at Mike Murray’s final hurrah where we were all able to converse.

If nothing else, our area is filled with people who care.