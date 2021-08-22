🔊 Listen to this

After almost 40 years and many fond memories (including a shelf overflowing with various awards and trophies), Jack Rudeski parted ways with his 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible last weekend.

But before selling his beloved car, Rudeski was able to add one more award to the GTO’s resume: A win in the Classic Car category of the Times Leader’s Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest.

“I’m so proud of that car,” Rudeski said. “We always looked forward to taking it out and showing it off.”

Rudeski, a resident of Hanover Township, purchased his Pontiac in 1982 from a man in Olyphant, and set about restoring it and turning it into the pristine automobile that’s won so many awards.

“It was in rough shape when I bought it,” Rudeski said.

In total, Rudeski estimated that the full restoration of the GTO took about 20 years. While a body shop took care of fixing up the body of the car, Rudeski handled most of the mechanical restoration himself.

The hard work shows in the finished product, and in Rudeski’s numerous accolades — including some earlier recognition from the Times Leader Media Group.

“My car was featured in the Weekender sometime around 2007 or 2008,” Rudeski said. “And then some time later, the Times Leader featured it in a special section.”

The GTO was entered into this year’s Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest by Rudeski’s daughter, Jaclyn.

In her description of the vehicle (which could be found on the Times Leader website), Jaclyn recollected on how much time and love her father poured into his car, which she jokingly referred to as his “other baby.”

“He’s worked hard on this car most of his adult life and has made it into the beauty it is today,” she said.

In addition to participating in car shows himself, Rudeski would also routinely organize and host car shows to raise money for various charities, including the Make a Wish Foundation.

Rudeski said that he and his wife loved displaying the GTO all over the area.

“Car shows are one of our favorite pastimes,” he said. “We especially loved taking it up to the Triton Hose Company car show in Tunkhannock.”

Rudeski parted ways with his beloved Pontiac this past weekend, selling it to a buyer in Florida.

“I’m not really able to drive it any more,” Rudeski said. “It’ll look good down there in Florida.”

Saying goodbye is never easy, but Rudeski was very pleased with the GTO picking up one last award on its way down south.

“It’s like I’m going out on top.”