🔊 Listen to this

The winner in the Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest’s Unique or Customized category may look familiar to movie buffs — it’s the spitting image of an iconic car from a 1970s teen classic.

Mark Zakoski loved “American Graffiti” from the minute he first watched it. So much so that, when the opportunity presented itself, he and some of his friends got to work restoring a 1958 Chevrolet Impala so that it would mirror the Impala featured in the movie.

“I saw the movie as a teenager and I fell in love with it,” Zakoski said. “So, I wanted this car to be a neat little reminder of it.”

As you might expect, a car like this didn’t come together overnight. The award-winning Impala was the result of a collective effort between Zakoski, his father and a handful of other friends.

The process began in 2002, when Zakoski bought the Impala off of an auto trader website.

“I got it from someone in New Jersey,” said Zakoski, a Moosic native. “‘58 Impalas are super rare, so I jumped at the chance.”

Even then, as the vehicle came into his ownership, Zakoski had the plan in place to transform the car into the one featured in “American Graffiti.”

The car, at first sight, was a definite work-in-progress according to Zakoski.

“The original condition of the car was not great,” he said. “We basically built it top-to-bottom ourselves.

“You name it, we fixed it.”

Some of the work put into this vehicle included metalwork, a new engine, work redoing the interior of the vehicle and a fresh coat of paint, courtesy of Zakoski’s father Hank.

Known by car aficionados around the area as “Hank Z,” the elder Zakoski used to run his own custom body shop, and he and his son had worked on a number of vehicles together.

“I sort of called him out of retirement on this one,” Zakoski said. “I loved it, my dad is my best friend.”

The Impala was purchased in 2002 and, after a long restoration, the finished product was ready to be unveiled in 2009.

“We’ve done a lot of car shows and cruise nights,” Zakoski said.

Now, Zakoski could add one more award to his mantle, courtesy of the Times Leader’s Fins, Fenders and Fuel contest.

“It feels great,” Zakoski said. “I’m really glad that people appreciate the car and appreciate the movie.”