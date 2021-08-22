Tasty fruit is abundant and in season

We’re in the midst of peach season in Northeast PA and they can be found in abundance at local Farmer’s Markets and orchards throughout the area. When I was scanning the internet for some interesting peach facts, I found that August 22 is National Eat a Peach Day. What better reason to sink your teeth into a juicy local peach?

I love the versatility of fresh peaches in recipes from beverages to entrées and desserts. They’re also low in calories and a great source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber. Local peach season is now through mid-September, so take advantage of these juicy treats while they’re available.

Peaches come in two different categories: freestone and clingstone. In a freestone peach, the flesh is not attached to the pit, so it can be easily removed. In a clingstone, on the other hand, the flesh clings to the pit. Freestone peaches are easier for cooking and baking, because of the ease of pit removal. That’s the type I use in my cobbler recipe.

There are different types of peaches as well. This includes yellow, white, and donut peaches.

Yellow peaches are sweet and juicy with light acidity. They are firm and perfect for baking.

White peaches are slightly sweeter with even lower acidity. White peaches are also softer than yellow peaches and don’t hold up as well to cooking or baking. They can get mushy and work best for jams and jellies.

Donut peaches are an heirloom variety with a flat shape that resembles a donut. They have sweet, juicy white flesh and are perfect for eating fresh from the orchard.

A nectarine is actually a type of peach as well. It has a very similar flavor and can be interchanged in cooking.

A ripe peach will yield slightly to pressure. Avoid peaches that are bruised or very soft, as they are overripe. If you’ve purchased peaches that are still hard, you can ripen them faster by placing them in a paper bag on your kitchen counter for a couple of days. Once your peaches are ripe, store them in your refrigerator so they will not ripen any further. They should hold up in the fridge for a few days.

While locally grown peaches are easily found right now, they will soon be gone. I like to stock up and freeze them for use throughout the year. I do this by blanching peaches in a pot of water. I begin by cutting a small X just through the skin of each peach. Once the water is boiling, I drop in the peaches. I don’t overload the pot, just enough so they are all submerged.

After about 10 to 15 seconds, I remove the peaches using a slotted spoon and place them in an ice bath. The ice bath will quickly cool them and stop the cooking process. When cooled, the skins will peel off easily with the help of a paring knife. I start at the spot where I cut the X. Once peeled, I remove the pit and slice the peaches. I toss them with a bit of lemon juice to prevent browning, line them up on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and flash freeze them. Once the slices are frozen, I divide them into Ziploc bags and place them back in the freezer. The flash freezing prevents them from sticking together. I use my frozen local peaches for everything from smoothies to baking throughout the winter.

I enjoy cooking with fresh peaches this time of year. I use them to prepare fresh peach salsa to serve over spicy grilled pork chops and pair them with burrata cheese, thinly sliced prosciutto, and fresh basil for a twist on a traditional Caprese salad. A drizzle of balsamic reduction and it’s ready to serve. My favorite use for overripe peaches is to blend them up and prepare fresh peach sangria. I add a splash of peach schnapps, some OJ, and either a sparkling or white wine.

Depending on the sweetness of the wine and the peaches, I may add a splash of simple syrup. I top with a splash of club soda, sliced peaches, raspberries, and serve on the rocks. It’s a refreshing taste of summer. I hope you enjoy the sweet taste of local peaches in the cobbler recipe below. If you don’t have a cast-iron pan, just substitute a 9 x 13-inch baking dish.

Skillet Baked Peach Cobbler

1 stick of salted butter

1 cup flour

¾ cup sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon cinnamon

¾ cup of whole milk

5-6 cups of peaches, peeled and sliced

¼ cup light brown sugar

1-2 tablespoon bourbon (optional)

Vanilla ice cream (optional)

Toss the sliced peaches together with the brown sugar, bourbon, and cinnamon and set aside.

The amount of brown sugar I use depends on how sweet the peaches are. If they’re very sweet, you may not even need it. Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Slice the butter, put it in the cast iron pan, and place the pan in the oven to melt the butter while it’s pre-heating.

In a bowl, mix sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, and milk. Pour this over the melted butter, but don’t mix. Spread the peach mixture on top. Sprinkle with brown sugar and bake for 50 minutes or until the top is golden brown. It will take less time if using a 9 x 13-inch baking dish instead of the pan, it will probably be done in 40 minutes.

Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]