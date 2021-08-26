With white beans and veggies, it pleases the taste testers

These two bowls contain the version of the white beans-and-pasta dish that the newsroom taste testers sampled. It contains twice as much spinach and at least twice as much finely grated Parmesan as the original recipe calls for, and I’ve also stirred in some summer squash, zucchini and onion that I’d sauteed in a dab of butter in a separate pot.

“I am blown away that it’s warm,” taste tester and page designer Lyndsay Bartos said when she tried a pasta-and-white-bean dish from the Times Leader test kitchen. “When you said ‘pasta’ I thought it would be cold.”

“I loved it,” said page designer Toni Pennello. “It’s very comforting and hearty, good for the fall. It has the whole ‘pasta fagioli’ thing going.”

“It reminds me of Alfredo sauce, but without the heaviness,” editor Roger DuPuis said. “It would be good on a winter Sunday afternoon.”

OK, OK, everybody. Let’s agree the dish, based on a recipe for Orecchiette With White Beans and Spinach from Prevention magazine’s September issue, would be good in any season, including summer and spring. And it’s so easy, I had no trouble making it twice.

The first time was on Saturday, when I followed the recipe fairly closely except for using tiny shell pasta instead of the ear-shaped orecchiette that my nearby supermarket didn’t have in stock.

Oh, and I also increased the finely grated Parmesan from 1/2 cup to at least a cup. Maybe more.

“You can never have too much Parmesan,” Mark said happily as he gave the extra cheesy dish a thumbs up.

I took some over to my mom’s house, too, and her first reaction was simply “delicious.” By Tuesday, when I told her I planned to make it again, she said it could have used more spinach.

Tending to agree with her that the more veggies, the better, I doubled the spinach to four cups for the second batch, and also decided to whip up a side dish of two small green zucchinis plus two small yellow squashes sauteed with chopped onion in a bit of butter.

On a whim I put a scoop of the zucchini-and-onion concoction on top of a serving of the white beans-and-pasta dish — and I thought it was great. You might even say I was blown away.

So I mixed everything together (not really caring that I’d just turned a one-pot meal into a two-pot meal), transferred it to a slow cooker to keep it warm, and drove to the office and the newsroom taste testers.

“It’s a good combination of things,” reporter Kevin Carroll said. “I like it a lot.”

“Very good,” said columnist Bill O’Boyle.

“I love garlic; you can never have too much,” reporter Patrick Kernan said, evidently approving of the four large cloves. “I like this a lot, and I can see it work as either a side dish or a main dish.”

“I really like the beans and the vegetables,” reporter Jen Learn-Andes said. “I’m glad you added the zucchini. It seemed to absorb so much flavor. I always aspire to eat more vegetables and maybe I would if they always tasted like this.”

By the time sportswriter John Erzar arrived in the office, there still was a portion left for him — and he became a little more effusive than he usually is about the test kitchen offerings.

“You finally made something I like,” he teased, accepting a small sample and then a larger one. “What am I doing, liking something?”

Read on for the original recipe from Prevention magazine.

Orecchiette with White Beans and Spinach

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 teaspoons vegetable bouillon base

12 ounces orecchiette pasta

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

14-ounce can small white beans, rinsed

2 cups baby spinach

1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese

pepper

1. Heat oil and garlic in large, deep skillet on medium until garlic is light golden brown, about 2 minutes. Remove from heat, add 4 cups water and whisk in bouillon base.

2. Add orecchiette and thyme and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until orecchiette is al dente, 10 to 12 minutes

3. Fold in beans, spinach, Parmesan and 1/2 teaspoon pepper and cook until beans are heated through, about 2 minutes.