5 acts will be part of Sept. 11 show at Kirby Center

Lou Christie, known for the smash hit ‘Lightning Strikes’ will be part of the show.

Bryan Hyland, whose biggest hit was ‘Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini,’ will perform at the show.

The Fireflies will bring their vocal harmonizing to the Kirby as the opening act on Sept. 11.

Back in the early 1960s, a DJ in California locked himself in a broadcast booth and played “She Cried,” by Jay and the Americans, over and over again, for six hours — garnering lots of attention and helping the “flip side” song become a hit.

“The guy fell in love with it,” said singer Sandy Deanne, also known as Sandy Yaguda, who was one of the four voices in the band. “If he hadn’t, Jay and the Americans might not exist today.”

Jay and the Americans is alive and well, thanks to a series of events, including Deanne’s successful bid to buy the name from a bankrupt former band member in 2006, decades after the group had disbanded.

Now featuring original members Deanne, Howie Kirchenbaum and Marty Kupersmith — along with Jay Reincke, also known as Jay #3 — Jay and the Americans will appear in concert Sept. 11 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre , when Joe Nardone presents “Oh What A Night of Doo Wop and Legends, Volume 2.”

As you might expect, their hits “She Cried,” “Come A Little Bit Closer,” “This Magic Moment” and “Cara Mia” will be part of the show.

The evening of music, originally scheduled for 2020, also features performances by “Lightning” Lou Christie, who is known for his soaring falsetto and the smash hit, “Lightning Strikes;” Brian Hyland, whose big hit at age 16 was “Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka Dot Bikini, and Gary U.S. Bonds, whose major hits include “Quarter to Three,” “New Orleans” and “School is Out.”

Opening the show will be The Fireflies, who were the first all-white vocal harmonizing group to perform at the famous Apollo Theatre. Their biggest hits were 1959’s “You Were Mine” and “Can’t Say Goodbye.”

“We’ve known Lou for a long time. And The Fireflies are quite good,” Deanne said last week in a telephone interview, explaining his group is looking forward to sharing the evening with the other performers.

Jay and the Americans also are delighted to sing for a live audience, which they resumed just two weeks ago at the Erie County Fair.

“It was emotional,” Deanne said. “We really hadn’t seen each other in 21 months. We were excited and nervous, and it was everything we hoped it would be. It was kind of like riding a bike … and it’s kind of a love affair that goes back and forth, with the energy we gave each other and the energy the audience gave back to us. It was magical.”

“We have a pretty diverse show,” Deanne continued, noting “We mix songs in our show with songs from people who have influenced us or we influenced them, career wise.”

So they might perform some Steely Dan songs, because Steely Dan musicians Walter Becker and Donald Fagen were the bass and keyboard players for Jay and the Americans years ago.

They’ll likely include some Roy Orbison songs, too, because their lead vocalist Jay Reincke sounds like the man whose voice made “Pretty Woman” famous.

“He’s been with us 15 years now, but he’s ‘the new guy,’ ” Deanne said of “Jay #3.”

“Each guy is an individual and each Jay has his own sound,” Deanne said. “To be a Jay you have to have a magnificent voice. You can’t get by if you’re a mediocre singer.”

“The first guy was a Sinatra-type singer,” Deanne reminisced about Jay #1. “A stylist and crooner.”

“The second guy, his voice could break glass,” he reminisced about Jay #2. “He was like Mario Lanza or Ezio Pinza.”

“The third guy sounds like Roy Orbison, and we dedicate part of the show to Roy and sing some of his hits.”

Some fans of Jay and the Americans might already know this fact, but for those who don’t, it’s fun to know: Record producers /songwriters Jerry Lieber & Mike Stroller once wanted to call the group Binky Jones and the Americans.

“They were very humorous guys, very tongue in cheek,” Deanne said with a laugh. “We were horrified, and luckily talked them out of it.”

Tickets for the show are on sale at the Kirby Center Box Office, by phone at 570-826-1100 or online at kirbycenter.org. Tickets purchased when the show was originally scheduled (March 28, 2020) or on the postponed date (Sept. 19, 2020) will be honored as well.