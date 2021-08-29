🔊 Listen to this

With so much division in the world right now, I’m glad to write a lifestyle column that focuses and reflects on all that is good and positive.

There’s far too much sadness and divisiveness — from new COVID cases emerging, to problems overseas, to political tensions and beyond.

That’s why when I get a special, handwritten note in the mail I treasure it.

I’ve gotten a few within the last few weeks that I appreciated it, because as we know it takes time to sit down and actually write a note with pen and paper. Few people do it these days, so when we get one, we must treasure it.

One came from Sister Immaculé Zdanowicz, a retired theology teacher from Bishop Hoban High School, where I graduated from in 2004. I was in her sophomore theology class.

Sister had a reputation for having a quick wit, big smile and generous personality. She could be tough, but also soft — a rare combination to find in a single person. She had a way of connecting with students and encouraging them.

I always got a kick out of her humor and larger-than-life personality, so her note, received two decades after I sat in her theology class, put an instant smile on my face.

She opened by wishing me peace and hoping that all was good in my world.

That’s a reminder for us all. We should all be greeting people with such pleasantries. Instead of hearing negativity or listening to verbal attacks that we’ve grown accustomed to in 2021, showing folks respect with a peaceful welcome can do wonders.

As I read through the card and looked at the enclosed photo of me with classmates during a spirit week (Sister had it saved in her collection and kindly sent it to me), it reminded me of who I was 20 years ago.

I was young, idealistic and certainly very naïve. But, those are not necessarily bad traits, and part of me hopes to always carry some aspects of those with me.

The note and photo reminded me of simpler times. Not necessarily happier, but definitely simpler.

Today (Sunday), the Times Leader is hosting a princess party and garden brunch — a perfect way for families to escape from reality for a few hours and experience a magical afternoon in the gardens of the Beaumont Inn with Ariel, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Elsa and others entertaining.

We’ll have coverage of it in upcoming newspaper editions, but something like this is just one way we can take a break from reality and experience peace.

Sister closed her note by reminding me that “Each day is a gift. Let us make good choices. May God bless all your endeavors.”

Now more than ever I believe that. We have to make the best of each day.

And if it means escaping from the sometimes harshness of reality for a few hours and going to something like a princess party, I’m all for it.

We all must remember to be kind, be pleasant and be positive.