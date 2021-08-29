🔊 Listen to this

The subject of whether or not to mask has become a heated debate as of late. It can be a polarizing topic and one that many people avoid discussing. I think mask-wearing is as much a matter of personal preference and courtesy for others as it is for our own safety. While I don’t wear a mask everywhere, I do when it when required, such as a doctor’s office, certain indoor businesses, and even when I bring my dogs to the vet. I’ll also put my mask on in the grocery store if it’s crowded. Although I’m vaccinated, I do feel it gives me some degree of protection and it makes me feel more comfortable in certain settings. In addition, I do it as a courtesy to the people working in various businesses. Do I get weird looks from some who choose not to wear masks? Sometimes. Do I care? No.

My son Greg hit the nail on the head as to how many people feel when we were discussing the topic this morning. He told me when he decided to get vaccinated, he decided he was living his life again. This included not wearing masks unless it was required. I know others who feel the same way. I, on the other hand, don’t necessarily think it means you are not living your life if you wear a mask. Am I disappointed because I thought the vaccine would free me from mask-wearing? Yes. While I do feel safer having had the vaccine and will get the booster as soon as it is available, I do still wear a mask in some instances. I have safely traveled to places including California, Nashville, and even Mexico. The only difference as compared to pre-pandemic travel; I wore a mask where it was required. I still had a great time on my trips.

I spoke to many people in the past few days to get their views on wearing a mask. There is quite a difference of opinion. A few of my educator friends are adamant that children be required to wear masks in schools. They told me that mandatory or not, they will be wearing them and feel that students should wear them as well. Parents I know are divided on the topic. One I spoke to had children who were able to attend school safely by wearing masks last year. She said the school district has not yet made masks mandatory for this year, but she is hoping they do. She feels it’s irresponsible if they don’t. Even If masks are not mandated, her children will still be wearing them. The school may not have a choice if Governor Wolf can get legislation passed that would require K-12 schools and childcare centers to implement mask mandates. As of my deadline, it had not been voted on.

Another friend has a completely different view on the topic. She wholeheartedly believes masks should be optional for school children. So much so that she moved her children to a school without a mandatory mask policy. She felt the mental health of her son suffered tremendously last year. She told me that she is more worried about giving her children as normal a year as possible this year and is willing to weigh those risks and benefits when it comes to COVID and masking. She believes the anxiety, depression, and stress that children suffered through the pandemic has been overlooked. She added that masks should be an option, not a requirement, and she is not sold on their effectiveness. Another acquaintance feels the same way. He has pretty strong feelings about their lack of effectiveness, and only wears a mask when it is required by a business he is entering. He feels mask-wearing in schools should be the decision of a parent and not required.

A friend who’s a waitress with a young granddaughter believes masking in schools should be up to the individual school. She said the schools know more about their logistics and the number of students they have in classes, gym, the library, etc. vs. the amount of space available. She does think they should be required on buses. She said she finds it to be insane that parents will carry on about choices and make it political rather than doing what’s best for their child.

An educator friend of mine with a child attending pre-school says he and his wife weigh the pros and cons of mask-wearing on a daily basis. Although they are vaccinated, they might not know the vaccination status of others they come in contact with. He said if he did not have young children, he would be more comfortable not wearing a mask. With the Delta variant and new variants on the horizon, he feels he would not be protecting his children by choosing not to wear a mask when around others. It seems to be a very common-sense way to look at it.

Several of my friends in healthcare feel strongly about mask-wearing as well. Even when not at work, a local healthcare administrator will wear her mask in indoor settings. She said she wears it when entering businesses both for her own safety and out of respect for the workplace she is entering. She believes that until the variant is under control, everyone should be wearing a mask indoors. It doesn’t mean she won’t be going to restaurants and shops; she’ll just be masking when she does. Another hospital worker told me she’s seeing a lot of breakthrough cases at work, some sicker than others. Because of this, she’s now masking more as well.

A nurse friend of mine is not as strict with masking and is more focused on encouraging people to get vaccinated. She wears a mask only at work and if required by a facility. She thinks it’s more the responsibility of those not vaccinated to wear masks. She put it quite simply when saying “we’ve had pandemics over hundreds of years. If no vaccines were developed for those diseases, we’d all be dead. When is the last time you heard of someone getting typhoid or polio? You haven’t because we’ve been vaccinated.“

My discussions with friends over mask-wearing this week showed me how passionate some people are for and against it. I think it’s a matter of what makes us comfortable and what’s right for our families and those around us.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate.