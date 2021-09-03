Home Features Gallery: Princess Party Pictures FeaturesNewsPhoto Gallery Gallery: Princess Party Pictures By Times Leader - September 3, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. 1 of 51 Princesses from A Storybook Party, Allentown, enter the Princess Brunch and Garden Party hosted by the Times Leader at the Beaumont Inn on Sunday afternoon. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Megan Rogers and her daughter daughter Madison participated in the first-ever Princess Brunch and Garden Party hosted by the Times Leader at the Beaumont Inn Sunday afternoon. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Belle, left, poses for a photo with Reese Reese Marra Weber. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Vienna McGarry, left, and Aubrey Rosentel, both five-years-old, take a photo in the garden at the Beaumont Inn, the site of the Princess Brunch and Garden Party, hosted by the Times Leader on Sunday. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Ariel, left, sings to the children at the Princess Brunch and Garden Party, Sunday afternoon, at the Beaumont Inn, hosted by the Times Leader Times Leader Vice President Kerry Miscavage, center, pose with Disney princesses character actresses and singers from A Storybook Party, Allentown. Left to right: Ariel, Elsa, Rapunzel, Miscavage, Belle, Cinderella, Tiana. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Ellie Nash dances along with the Princesses during a sing-a-long. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Hazle Berkay, 10, poses with Belle. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Emma Brodginski, 4, left, and Vicotria Vinsko, 6, pose with Ariel, left, Tiana, center, Elsa. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Bentley Bedford, 6, poses for her Aunt Aaron Doty. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Vicki Manka, right, poses with her niece eight-year-old Cora Kukosky. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Four-year-old Carly Lawless was focused on the Princesses singing and dancing at the Princess Tea. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Four-year-old Sadie Hanna takes a photo with, left to right: Rapunzel, Belle, Cinderella. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Reese Marra Weber, 3, gets a tattoo from artist Barbara Callahan. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Violet Lauer, 3, left, and Vivian Bradigan, right, stand with their mothers, Olivia Lauer, back left, and Nicole Bradigan. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Yarianny Grullon, 8, left, and Yarmerys Dias, 8, were all smiles at the Princess Tea. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Makenzie Argenio, 3, participates at the Princess sing-a-long. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Dozens and dozens of children line up to receive a tattoo. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Helene Hrichison poses with her daughter Eliana at the Princess Tea at The Beaumont Inn. Tony Callaio | For Times Leader Weather Wilkes-Barre broken clouds enter location 66.4 ° F 69.9 ° 62.7 ° 73 % 0.3mph 63 % Fri 68 ° Sat 75 ° Sun 67 ° Mon 78 ° Tue 78 °