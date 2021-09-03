12th annual event benefits Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity

Riders get started during a previous Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat.

The route has been called “pretty but challenging.”

It’s 35 miles through the Back Mountain, and if you cycle your way through it on Sept. 12, you can raise money for a good cause.

Interested?

The 12th annual Spencer Martin Memorial Bike Ride for Habitat will benefit Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, which seeks to eliminate poverty housing in the Wyoming Valley.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Sept. 12 at Penn State Wilkes-Barre’s campus in Lehman Township, and the ride begins at 9 a.m. Registration fee is $40.

Spencer Martin was a long-time devoted volunteer and member of Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity’s Board of Directors who passed away in 2008. His charitable

volunteer work continues to inspire his friends today.

Proceeds from the event will directly support Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization that builds simple, decent homes to sell to families in need. Volunteer labor and charitable gifts ensure Habitat homes are affordable to low-income families.

To register for the ride, visit bikeforhabitat.org./ For more information,please call 570-820-8002. To register, visit www.bikeforhabitat.org