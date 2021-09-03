🔊 Listen to this

Hospice of the Sacred Heart recently received proceeds in the amount of $1,500 from the fourth annual Sean Powell Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Kids Kloset, a pediatric patient initiative of Hospice of the Sacred Heart.

The tournament, in memory of Sean Powell, was held July 17 at Pine Hills Country Club in Taylor.

The Kids Kloset is a storage locker containing free items offered to pediatric patients and young children dealing with the loss of a loved one. Items include toys, games, electronic devices, books and learning tools.

The mission of Hospice of the Sacred Heart is to provide comfort, care, hope and choice to patients and their families, while guiding them through the end of life journey.