🔊 Listen to this

Labor Day weekend is typically when I’m looking for ways to use up the last of my summer garden herbs and vegetables. I remember my mom blanching and freezing plum tomatoes and hanging fresh basil to dry in the basement this time of year. The tomatoes and basil were used in our Sunday sauce for months. Fresh herbs, peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, broccoli, and more are still plentiful in area gardens. I love fresh garden herbs and look for ways to use them up before the cooler Bear Creek nights affect them. Here are some tips on using your herbs and vegetables while they’re still fresh.

Using fresh garden herbs

Fresh herbs are one of my favorite ways to enhance a recipe. I love making fresh herb compound butter to freeze and use as needed. I simply let the butter soften at room temperature. Then I mince up fresh herbs and mix them into the butter. I may add in some other ingredients as well. I roll the butter into a log shape using wax paper. I place it in an airtight container and refrigerate it until it hardens, or I freeze it for later use. I make several different types. This might include garlic and herb, dill, parsley and sage, rosemary and thyme, and tarragon and basil. I sometimes add in cheese, lemon, fresh cracked pepper, or kosher salt as well, depending on the use for the butter. When you’re ready, just slice it and melt it over fresh grilled steaks, fish, roasted vegetables, or serve with warm rolls. I also use fresh herbs to make different types of salad dressings, bread dipping oils, marinades, pasta sauces, roasted chicken, and herb topped focaccia bread. Nearly any recipe can benefit from the addition of fresh herbs.

Making the most of your garden vegetables

Peppers were abundant in our garden when I was young. My mom and my uncle would make pepper and egg sandwiches on a crusty Italian roll or bread. It was a simple, yet delicious way to use up our garden peppers. Mom sauteed the peppers in a bit of olive oil and seasoned them with salt and pepper. Once they were tender, she added in a beaten egg and milk mixture, more salt and pepper, and cooked until set. Sometimes she would add cheese, sometimes not. Either way, it was always delicious. I use most of my peppers in fajitas and for stir fry. I also like to stuff them. Baked long hot peppers stuffed with prosciutto or sausage and provolone are a favorite.

Zucchini is another vegetable that is plentiful right now. It’s also a vegetable I remember as being in our garden as a child. My mom would clean it, slice it, and sauté it with olive oil, garlic, fresh tomatoes, herbs, and some salt and pepper. We ate it often as a side dish. I enjoy the versatility of zucchini. I like to use a vegetable spiralizer to create zoodles and use it in place of pasta for a lower-carb dish. It’s also delicious in homemade vegetable minestrone or grated and used to prepare zucchini bread or muffins. Yum!

One of my favorite recipes using the harvest from my garden is linguini with tomatoes, garlic, basil, and jalapeno. Not only is it delicious and filled with the fresh taste of summer, but it’s also quick and easy to make. The jalapeno gives it a nice kick. If there was such a thing as Italian fast food, this would be it. It’s the perfect weeknight meal when you’re short on time. I hope you enjoy it.

Linguini with Sauteed Cherry Tomatoes

Serves 2

8 oz cooked linguini

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

5 small cloves of garlic, chopped

¼ cup fresh basil

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

3 to 4 cups of cherry or grape tomatoes

Kosher salt

Parmesan Cheese

Instructions

Wash the tomatoes and slice in half. Cook the linguini in salted water and reserve some of the liquid. While the linguini is cooking, sauté the jalapeno and garlic in olive oil in a pan on the stove. Once the garlic and pepper have softened, add the tomatoes and juices and a bit of Kosher salt. Slice the basil and add that in. Sauté for about 5 minutes until the tomatoes soften. Add in the linguini and sauté for a few more minutes until the pasta and sauce are incorporated. If you need to, add a bit of pasta water into the mix. The tomatoes usually create enough liquid that you don’t need to. I serve topped with Parmesan Cheese and more fresh basil. Enjoy!

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]