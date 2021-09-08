… despite using quite a bit of oil

Although the recipe calls for (and I recommend) a full 8 cups of peanut oil, MT and I agreed this fish and chips recipe from America’s Test Kitchen lacked any of that greasy or oily feel you often get in restaurant versions.

The chips waiting for a quick reheat, the fish seasoned with salt and pepper, and the beer batter for coating.

“Marvelous,” MT declared after trying this fish and chips recipe, adding that it had none of the oily/greasy feel and flavor you sometimes get in restaurant versions. And believe me, she’s far from a fried food aficionado.

I agreed completely, and that’s despite the use of eight cups of (increasingly expensive) peanut oil to do the frying for both fish and potatoes. Maybe it’s the beer in the batter, or the use of peanut oil, but this version of the classic finger food from America’s Test Kitchen really let the cod and Yukon Gold potatoes come through in the finished dish, with only a light need of napkin afterward.

The chips were the closest thing to my mom’s old system for French fries I’ve seen. She just put the sliced potatoes into hot oil and fried until golden brown, removing them to some paper towels to drain and applying salt while still warm. Those, however, were not particularly crisp (I like them that way) and a bit oily. This recipe differs in that it starts with the potatoes in cold oil, and frankly, the instructions are a bit more complicated than the real deal.

It calls for turning the heat on high and leaving the taters untouched for 4 minutes, then untouched for another 15 minutes, then gently stirring to break apart, and cooking for another four minutes until golden brown. Here’s my version: Put them in the cold oil, turn the burner on high, and cook until golden brown, gently stirring occasionally just to make sure they separate and don’t stick to the bottom of the pot. If you stick too strictly to the times mentioned, they could get too dark.

The fact that you use the same oil for chips and fish (and chips one more time just to warm them back up) makes it a one pot-meal, but also means you can’t save the oil for re-use (never a good idea when frying fish). And while I considered using about half the oil, that just wasn’t enough for even the three potatoes I cut up while making about half a recipe. So despite the cost, consider using the full eight cups.

An important part of this is to make sure the oil is back up to 375° before you put the fish in after frying the spuds, lest the batter fail to firm up fast enough and start absorbing oil. And though it suggests salting the cooked fish lightly, I didn’t bother; the potatoes were my salt bearer. But other than that, this is a pretty simple preparation, and well worth the effort.

Dobru Chut!

Fish and Chips (America’s Test Kitchen)

1 cup all purpose flour

1 cup corn starch, whisk together

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 ½ cup light lager

2 pounds skinless filet of cod (haddock or halibut also should work), cut into eight pieces

Yukon gold potatoes

8 cups peanut oil

Whisk flour and corn starch together. Add salt, baking powder and lager, whisk until smooth, cover with plastic.

Pat fish dry, season with salt and pepper, put on plate. Place in fridge with batter.

Cut potatoes into ¼ inch planks, stack and cut into ¼ inch fries. Place oil in pot and place potatoes in oil while still cold. Heat over high, untouched, for seven minutes or until rolling boil. Continue cooking, untouched, for another 15 minutes (22 minutes total cooking). Stir gently with tongs to keep from sticking, and cook another four minutes until golden-brown. Remove from oil and set aside.

Retrieve batter and fish. Put fish in batter, making sure everything is covered, and let sit while oil heats back up to 375°. Using a fork, place fish in oil by first dragging across the oil to seal the batter before dropping fish all the way in. Keep oil between 350-375°. Cook for four minutes, flip and cook four more minutes. Remove, placing on rack on rimmed sheet, and salt lightly.

Bring oil back to 375° and reheat fries about 1 minute. Season with salt and serve all, with lemon or tartar sauce.