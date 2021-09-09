Hanover Green woman, 100, retains athletic spirit

Frances Zola of Hanover Township, who turns 100 tomorrow, Sept.10, avidly watches local and national news.

And she’s traveled extensively, starting with a trip to Hawaii in the mid-1960s and eventually touring many countries in Europe and Asia.

All that interest in the world around her makes the freshly minted centenarian sound like one savvy lady.

But during an interview earlier this week, she laughed as she recalled what a “naive” — that’s her word — teenager she’d been.

“He asked me if I would take a ring from him,” she said, explaining she thought that meant her then-boyfriend Anthony Zola simply wanted to give her a piece of jewelry. As a present. Because it would be a nice thing to do.

She didn’t realize he meant he wanted to marry her before he shipped out for service in World War II.

“He wanted to have some joy before he went off to war,” she said, adding that her husband, whose work on the home front had involved dredging coal from the Susquehanna River, served in the U.S. Navy and took part in the Normandy Invasion.

During the two years her husband was away in the service, Frances Zola remained in the Hanover Green section of Hanover Township, where she’d been born and where she still lives.

She remembers growing vegetables in a Victory Garden during the World War II era.

“We started with a garden in our yard,” she said. “Later they plowed a big lot and everyone had a section.”

She still likes to work outside in the fresh air, and expects to rake leaves this fall in her quiet neighborhood, near the historic Hanover Green Cemetery.

Actually, when she was growing up, the daughter of Lucy and Bernard Glusheski considered her neighborhood too quiet. She had two older sisters and five older brothers, but she was eight years younger than her closest brother.

“They were all too old” for her to play with and she doesn’t recall many other children her age living nearby.

Neverthless, she had fun roller skating and playing baseball during the warmer weather, and in winter, eager anticipating the snow so she could “go sleigh riding” on her brother’s Flexible Flyer.

Nowadays Zola retains a bit of her athletic spirit, noting proudly that she can walk with “no walker, no cane” and that she has no problem climbing 16 steps to the second floor of her home.

“If somebody asked me to climb a tree,” she said with a twinkle in her eye, “I would climb a tree.”

Zola attended Buttonwood High School until she was 16, then left to take care of her mother, who was not in the best of health.

She also worked in local dress factories.

“That’s what I was brought up on,” she said. “The garment industry.”

She and Anthony, who passed away in 2003, had one daughter, Diane Surdouski, who moved in with Zola three years ago.

Surdouski recently took her mother to dinner at the Wyoming Valley Country Club, and managed to keep it a secret that it really was a surprise party in honor of her birthday, with 36 people attending.

The family, which includes Zola’s two granddaughters and four “perfect, beautiful and good” great-grandchildren, is also planning a smaller dinner at a Japanese restaurant.

And, Surdouski said, her mother is scheduled to receive a blessing in honor of her birthday from the priest at her church.

“I’m the oldest person in Hanover Green,” Zola said. “And I’m the oldest person at Exaltation of the Holy Cross Church.”