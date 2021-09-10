Two local playwrights craft video game musical

Alfredo (Kelly Krieger) and Broshi (Dave Baker) may have found Princess Pear, or maybe just some food. Either way excitement abounds as Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre presents the original musical ‘Tall Green Plumber,’ written by Michael Wawrzynek and Ian Owens.

Alfredo (Kelly Krieger) vs. the evil King Bruiser (TJ Major) square off in an epic showdown in the video game musical ‘Tall Green Plumber,’ set to debut tonight at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre. Who will prevail?

Just ask the cast how they feel about opening “Tall Green Plumber” at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre tonight Sept. 10 and you’ll hear such comments as “It’s amazing!” “It’s fantastic!” and “We get to create a role!”

Local playwrights Michael Wawrzynek and Ian Owens wrote the original musical, and this is its world premiere.

Heightening the excitement even more is the fact that this is the first mainstage show Little Theatre has presented since the pandemic curtailed the season in March 2020.

And as playwright Owens explained as he took a break from watching a recent rehearsal, “Everybody’s having so much fun.”

How could they not? After all, the show is based on characters and adventures from classic video games.

But you don’t have to be an experienced gamer to appreciate the storyline.

“The overarching story of the show is universal — the idea of friendship, family, and teamwork,” playwright Wawrzynek wrote in an email. “We wanted to tell an uplifting story that resonates with the people of today in a unique and new way. So, even if you don’t get all the video game references, you’ll still be able to follow the story and enjoy the journey.”

“At its core, the show works to explore the importance of stepping up and doing the right thing, even if you’re uncomfortable or afraid. Plus, it’s an original musical with 20 original songs — what’s not to like?!“

The show was a cooperative effort between the two writers, Owens said.

“Songs I came up with, he’s orchestrated. Certain lines I wrote; certain jokes he wrote,” said Owens, who thoroughly enjoyed watching the show come together in rehearsal.

“It’s mind blowing,” he said. “I remember where I was when I wrote those lines.”

As you might suspect, both writers are long-time fans of video games.

“I grew up playing Super Mario Bros.,” Owens said. “My cousins would come over and we’d all play Nintendo.”

“I remember getting the Nintendo 64 for Christmas as a kid and rarely putting the controller down,” Wawrzynek wrote. “As I got older, video games started evolving out of basic platformers and party games and into unique devices for digital artistry and storytelling. So, even now, I have a huge appreciation for how cinematic and impactful video games can be.”

”When Ian approached me about writing this musical, I couldn’t say no to the idea of combining two of my favorite things: theatre and video games!”

If you have a similar enthusiasm for video games, you’ll enjoy the show even more.

“The script and music are filled to the brim with video game jokes, references, and homages — some of which only diehard gamers will be able to catch,” Wawrzynek wrote. “On top of that, the production team has worked tirelessly to come up with creative ways of bringing our video game world to life. From a pixelated set reminiscent of the Nintendo 64 era to familiar 8-bit sound effects to cast members dressed up as coins doing a kick line with a Mario-esque hero … everyone has gone above and beyond to make this production a video gamer’s delight. As we say in the video gaming world: there are a lot of Easter Eggs to be found.”

Director Tom Franko said it’s exciting to work on a show that’s never been presented before.

“With other shows I’ve directed, there’s always a template. You can go on YouTube and see it. But here, it’s new territory,” he said.

“I must have read the script 100 times,” he said, explaining that helped shape his vision for the show. “And everybody’s been so helpful, with cast members contributing ideas.”

Long-time gamers may draw parallels between characters they’ve seen on a screen and characters they’ll see on the stage. Is Princess Pear, for example, comparable to Princess Peach? Is Frog a stand-in for Toad? Are Alfredo and Linguini similar to Mario and Luigi?

“The video game characters that we’re paying homage to in this show have had the same basic characterizations for over 30 years and we wanted to play around with the idea of subverting expectations,” Wawrzynek wrote. “What if the hero is an egotistical menace only interested in beer, pizza, and fame? What if the princess got tired of her life in the castle? What if the villain isn’t as bad as we’ve been made to believe? We were so excited to take characters from our childhood and play around with their wants and desires.”

The production, with additional book and lyrics provided by Katie Lynch and original graphics by Eyanna Gruver, runs Sept. 10 through Sept. 19 with shows at 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $20 and may be purchased online at ltwb.org or by calling the box office at 570-823-1875. Note: The production includes adult themes and is not recommended for children.