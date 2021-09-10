Event is set for Oct. 9-10, rain or shine

Quiet Valley’s 47th Annual Harvest Festival October 9th and 10th, 2021

Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm will celebrate their 47th Annual Harvest Festival on Oct. 9 and 10, 2021 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. This year’s theme is “From a Seed.” Come enjoy learning about many of the seeds found on a 19th century farm, how they were planted, harvested, stored and then used. The main focus will be on corn, flax, wheat, apple and bean seeds.

In addition to the theme, there will be plenty of traditional skills and heritage crafts demonstrated such as spinning, weaving, pottery, scrapple making, apple butter making, basket making and candle making. There will also be plenty of folk entertainment, good country food, a quilt raffle, handmade crafts for sale, horse drawn wagon rides, outdoor brick bake oven and much more.

Explore the Civil War Encampment where the 142nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, Co. G Re-enactors will portray the drill and everyday life of soldiers during this important time for our nation. Visitors will enjoy this special glimpse into local history.

Special guest groups such as the Pocono Chapter of the Embroiderers Guild, Pocono Herb Club, and Brodhead Chapter of Trout Unlimited will be here with activities and information to share relating to their organizations.

Children will enjoy a variety of activities such as pumpkin decorating, old fashion games, the hands-on heritage craft/activity area, the one room school presentation and pony rides.

Harvest Festival offers visitors of all ages two days of old-fashioned fun. All funds raised will help support the mission of our nonprofit, educational organization. Quiet Valley Living Historical Farm is located 3 miles south of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania off of Business Route 209. This event is held rain or shine. Demonstrations are under tents. Admission is adults $12 & ages 3 – 12, $6. No pets and no smoking please. The Harvest Festival schedule is subject to change.

For more information: 570-992-6161 or [email protected] or www.quietvalley.org