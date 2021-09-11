🔊 Listen to this

The noon-time Mass in the Chapel of Christ the King was more crowded Friday than on a typical weekday, as about 50 worshippers gathered to remember the victims of 9/11 and first responders everywhere.

Noting that “Jesus’ crucifixion was an act of terrorism,” inflicted by the government of the time “to instill powerful fear,” King’s College president the Rev. Thomas Looney said Jesus’ wounds were real, human suffering is real and many people still bear the scars of 9/11.

“Jesus still suffers among us in the sufferings of all our sisters and brothers,” he said.

But “suffering is not the final word,” he added, suggesting that God will help people heal, and people can help each other heal — not through retribution but through compassion.

“To celebrate the Eucharist is to protest against violence,” he said.

Among the congregation, which included college students, downtown workers and retirees, 19-year-old Joseph McGovern from Long Island, N.Y., stood out for wearing a shirt in honor of Engine 273 FDNY Ladder 129, which responded to the 9/11 attacks 20 years ago.

“I wasn’t around. I was born the next year,” he said, explaining that his father, also named Joseph McGovern, had been a “proby,” just starting out as a probationary firefighter in 2001, and now serves as captain.

“He did know a lot of the guys (who died) and I’ve seen how he reacts when someone dies from the after-effects,” the younger McGovern said.

While 343 FDNY firefighters died on 9/11, a recent report from the Fire Department says another 254 have died since then from 9/11-related diseases.

“I wanted to come here today to show respect,” said McGovern, who is a criminal justice major at King’s and hopes to eventually work with the New York Police Department.

After the Mass, Father Looney noted that his dad, William Looney, is retired from the New York Fire Department.

“He never told us when we were kids what it was like to fight fires,” Looney said, explaining he had no idea as a youngster how dangerous an occupation it can be. “He told us when we were older.”