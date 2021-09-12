🔊 Listen to this

When I think about the Wyoming Valley, I think about the many great people who have influenced me.

They are leaders in the community, nonprofit advocates, volunteers, sharp business folks, etc.

Last year, when I was named “Influencer of the Year” by the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce, I considered it a testament to the people I matured around. Because of them I was honored with such an award, and I didn’t dare forget that.

This year, I’m thrilled to be presenting the next influencer of the award to the deserving recipient, sponsored by UGI.

There are terrific people up for the award this year: Chris Bohinski, the host of WBRE’s PA Live; Justin Correll, the principal of Solomon-Plains Elementary and co-founder of the NEPA Pride Project; and Lindsay Landis, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Development Director.

They’re all phenomenal people who do a lot in the community.

I know Chris and Justin well, and I’ve heard many positive things about Lindsay.

Besides Influencer of the Year, other awards include: cultural champion, small business owner, educator, STEAM professional, hero, trailblazer, intern, voluntary leader, women’s leader and young professional development.

There are more awards than ever before. Many young people are excelling locally, so it makes sense. We’re seeing lots of ambition and lots of drive.

I would love if you could join us.

Tickets are still on sale, and the event is 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek.

It’s the perfect outdoor venue because who doesn’t like the nostalgia and peacefulness of a drive in, along with watching an award show on the big movie screen?

You can register by visiting business.wyomingvalleychamber.org/events/calendar or calling the Chamber at 570-823-2101.

I’m looking forward to the evening where we not only honor young professionals, but also enjoy refreshments and networking in an outdoor, open space.

I’m glad that even during some turbulent times, we’ve been able to keep energy from young professionals strong in the Wyoming Valley.

It’s a pleasure to participate in these events, and I hope you’ll want to join me on Tuesday.