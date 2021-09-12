🔊 Listen to this

You can’t go wrong with steak at a steakhouse, and this cowboy cut steak from Louie’s will have your mouth watering in no time.

Located in the midst of the beauty of Lake Harmony is a restaurant I love. Louie’s Prime has a cozy, rustic atmosphere and warm hospitality that feels like home. I’ve been going to Lake Harmony for as long as I can remember to enjoy the scenery, activities, and restaurants. Louie’s is in the site of one of my former favorites — the Close Quarters. Owned by Louis and Cyndi Pantages, Louie’s Prime is a go-to spot for a casual dinner at the bar with friends or a special occasion.

Louis learned the business from his dad, Nick, who passed away in 2007 at the age of 72. A long-time resident of Lake Harmony, Nick opened two restaurants/bars on Lake Harmony; Shenanigans and Nick’s Lake House, both of which are still thriving today under the management of his son and daughter-in-law.

On our drive around the lake to Louie’s Prime, we pass the always busy Nick’s Lakehouse and Shenanigans. While Louie’s Prime is more of a relaxed fine dining establishment, Nicks and Shenanigans are more casual with a spirited atmosphere that includes live entertainment. Nick’s Lakehouse has a massive deck overlooking beautiful Lake Harmony, which is ideal for laidback outdoor dining. While I love the atmosphere at Nick’s, listening to live music and enjoying cocktails on the deck, I prefer the quiet charm and delicious food found at Louie’s Prime.

Although the food is the star of the show at Louie’s Prime, the staff are some of the best at any restaurant I’ve frequented. Through the years I’ve been dining at Louie’s, I’ve noticed there is very little turnover in staff in this family-owned establishment. Our favorite bartender/waitress, Dana, is friendly, knowledgeable, and welcoming to all. Theresa, Cyndi’s sister, was our server on our last visit, and she is a one-woman comedy show. She’s authentic, funny, and sure to bring a smile to your face. Her daughter was working that night as well. Cyndi can be found most nights greeting guests and checking in with tables. I think the success of this restaurant has a lot to do with the involvement of the family. It’s obvious that Louis, Cyndi, and their families care about the guest experience.

In speaking with Cyndi recently, she mentioned they’ve had to reduce hours due to challenges with staffing all of their restaurants. She also told me, while business used to be more seasonal, there’s now no particular downtime. All of their restaurants are open year-round. Their customers are a mix of locals who live in the area year-round, people who have vacation homes at the lake, and tourists. They get many visitors from the Wilkes-Barre area as well. She said Lake Harmony has exploded with tourism, and we can see it whenever we’re there. We comment on the new build of lakefront homes and the increase of people we see in the area.

Cyndi credits Louis for their success. She said he’s a phenomenal restaurant owner who learned from one of the greats – his dad. Both Louis and Cyndi have family who now help out working in the various restaurants. This includes siblings, nieces, and nephews. When I asked how she retains so many of her long-time staff members, she said that the staff becomes family. It’s apparent in the pride they take in their work.

While the staff always shines and the atmosphere is terrific, the food is the real star of the show at Louie’s Prime. The menu is interesting, changes a bit seasonally, and features many fresh local ingredients. Some of my favorite starters on the current menu include the strawberry arugula salad, burrata & beet hummus salad, Cajun shrimp tostada, and colossal crab cocktail. When it comes to entrées, the steaks are a specialty and always delicious. From different filet mignon options to a 30-day dry-aged ribeye, hand-cut Delmonico, and New York strip, you can’t go wrong. You can top your steak with bearnaise, roasted garlic shallot butter, horseradish cream, or bordelaise sauce. They also offer a mouthwatering prime rib option on the weekends, which is a favorite of my husband.

If you’re not a steak eater, there are plenty of other options to tempt your taste buds. Prime grilled pork chop with honey peach onion compote, New Zealand rack of lamb with eggplant babaganoush, charred orange, mint vinaigrette, and quinoa salad, and chicken and crab Francaise never disappoint. Fish and seafood lovers will enjoy blackened Chilean seabass, shrimp scampi, grilled Scottish salmon, and crab cakes. Even the side dishes are mouthwatering, including smoked gouda and gruyere mac & cheese, parmesan truffle fries, grilled street corn, broccolini Aglio e olio, and more.

We always start our meal with a signature cocktail, some of which include vodkas infused with fresh fruit. The notable wine list is also sure to impress. An extensive dessert list will help end your meal and satisfy any sweet tooth. The peanut butter thunder and carrot cake are two desserts that are not to be missed.

What’s on the horizon for Louie’s? Cyndi said they look forward to getting back to doing special events, including an upcoming cigar dinner. If you haven’t yet tried Louie’s Prime, give it a try, you won’t be disappointed. As an added bonus, you’ll enjoy a beautiful scenic drive along the way. Learn more about Louie’s Prime, including upcoming events and the full dinner menu at Louiesprime.com.

***

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]