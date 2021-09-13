Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Saint Jude School in Mountain Top recently welcomed back its faculty, students and staff as the school year got off to a wonderful start. With several new faculty members and over 40 new families joining the school community there were new faces among the crowd this year. But one thing that had not changed was the excitement of being back together as a school family.