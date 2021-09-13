Emily Conway and Connor Hillard finish their first bus ride of the new school year.

<p>Mrs. Laura Antonello hugs her Fourth-Grade son, Brayden, as he begins another year at Saint Jude School.</p>

<p>Students are welcomed back by principal Sister Ellen Fischer, SCC, from left, first row: Sr. Ellen, Richie Lont, Gracie Holtz, Ava Geiger, and Seraphina Fleegle. Second row: Emily Conway, Michael Grandzol and Connor Cinoski. Third row: Brayden Antonello, Elizabeth Bilbow and Sam Amandola.</p>

Saint Jude School in Mountain Top recently welcomed back its faculty, students and staff as the school year got off to a wonderful start. With several new faculty members and over 40 new families joining the school community there were new faces among the crowd this year. But one thing that had not changed was the excitement of being back together as a school family.