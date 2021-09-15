Events planned in advance of Yellowstone anniversary

George Catlin’s portrait of ‘La-dóo-ke-a, Buffalo Bull, a Grand Pawnee Warrior’ will be represented in the art projects that local artist Jan Lokuta has planned to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the founding of Yellowstone National Park.

George Catlin’s painting of ‘Buffalo Bull, Grazing on the Prairie’ will be a focal point of several events local artist Jan Lokuta has planned in honor of the founding of Yellowstone National Park.

When you think of Yellowstone National Park, what comes to mind?

Geysers? Grizzly bears? Grazing bison?

While Jan Lokuta knows all those elements are part of the park, he also thinks about George Catlin, a Wilkes-Barre native and painter who suggested preserving a great tract of land in the West some 40 years before the national park was established.

As the 150th anniversary of the founding of Yellowstone National Park approaches on March 1, 2022, Lokuta has planned a series of local events to celebrate Catlin and his vision, — starting with an art program for adults, set for Friday at Nescopeck State Park, and a Chalk Fest project for all ages, set for Oct. 2 on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre.

“Most people don’t realize that the road to Yellowstone started in 1829 in Eastern Pennsylvania,” said Lokuta, who is an artist himself, as well as a nature lover, historian and attorney.

Catlin also was a lawyer by training, but gave up the practice of law to devote himself to painting. Lokuta said.

The 19th-century artist was living in Philadelphia “painting dignitaries, fashionable women and men of means,” until he met a delegation of Plains Indians who were on their way to Washington, D.C.

“He was so impressed by their quiet dignity and noble demeanor he decided to stop painting wealthy citizens and start painting native people,” Lokuta said.

By 1832 the painter had traveled to the mouth of the Yellowstone River and began to paint portraits of people from the Lakota Sioux, Nakota Sioux, Blackfoot, Pawnee and other tribes.

But Catlin could see the culture of the indigenous people was in danger of eroding.

“He was horrified to see wanton slaughter of the bison, who were being killed only for their hides,” Lokuta said, explaining that fur traders were exploiting native people by trading whiskey for buffalo skins.

Instead of using the whole animal for food, clothing and tools, as was traditional, the carcasses, minus their hides, were left to rot on the ground.

Thinking he had a solution that would preserve both bison habitat and the Native Americans’ hunting culture, free from interference, Catlin wrote a letter, which was published in newspapers in major Eastern cities, calling for the setting aside of “this strip of country which extends from the province of Mexico to Lake Winnipeg on the North.”

He suggested it would be “a nations park.”

“It took 40 years to make it happen,” Lokuta said, noting that Catlin died in 1872, the same year the park was established, and that Yellowstone National Park’s 2.22 million acres are much smaller than what Catlin had proposed setting aside.

Nevertheless, Lokuta said, Catlin deserves credit for what many people call “America’s best idea” — the national park system.

Lokuta also wants to pay tribute to artist Thomas Moran, another former resident of Eastern Pennsylvania, whose sketches and watercolors from the vicinity of Yellowstone River “helped convince Congress the area deserved to be preserved and protected.”

The upcoming events include:

An art program for adults, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17 at Environmental Education Center, Nescopeck State Park, Honey Hole Road, Drums. The event includes step by step painting using as a template a sketch by Lokuta, based on Catlin’s painting of “Buffalo Bull, Grazing on the Prairie.”

Participants will create their own pictures of the bison, in colors Lokuta described as “dark chocolate brown, milk chocolate brown and cinnamon.” Space is limited to 14 adults. There is no fee. Register online at the park’s events list, or by calling the park office at 570-403-2006. If registration is full, names will be taken for a future program.

***

A Chalk Fest project for all ages, Saturday, Oct. 2. By the time Chalk Fest opens at 11 a.m., Lokuta will have drawn, in charcoal, a 7 x 12-foot rendering of Thomas Moran’s painting “The Grand Canyon of Yellowstone” on the River Common in Wilkes-Barre. Children and adults are welcome to help fill it in with color; chalk will be provided.

***

Art project at the Sordoni, noon to 1 p.m. Saturday Nov. 20 at Wilkes University’s Sordoni Art Gallery, South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre. Lokuta will supply images of Catlin’s paintings “Buffalo Bull, Grazing on the Prairie” as well as “La-dóo-ke-a, Buffalo Bull, a Grand Pawnee Warrior” for children to color. Older kids and adults will be invited to draw pictures of anything they think is beautiful and should be preserved as a national treasure.

***

On tap for early 2022, Lokuta said the Sordoni Gallery will host a family coloring project based on works by Thomas Moran, and the Luzerne County Bar Association will host an art show at the courthouse featuring lithographs by Catlin from the collections of the Lackawanna Historical Society as well as the Luzerne County Historical Society. “In Catlin’s day, the counties were one and the same,” Lokuta said.

***

Fans of George Catlin may also be interested to know Marywood University will host an exhibit of the artist’s lithographs Nov. 6 through Dec. 11 at the Mahady Gallery, Lokuta said.