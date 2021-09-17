🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University Community Choir is seeking new members for its fall virtual program. The choir is open to Misericordia students, faculty, staff, alumni, and community members. Prior choral experience is required.

The eight-week schedule includes rehearsals (via Zoom) every Thursday evening from 6 to 7:30 pm on Sept. 23, Sept. 30, Oct. 7, Oct. 14, Oct. 21, Oct. 28, Nov. 4 and Nov. 11.

Members will work on a professional video recording of The First Noel (Dan Forrest). Video submissions are due the week of Nov. 15. The video will be released Dec. 1. Choir Director Matthew Rupcich’s goal is to keep people singing together in new and creative ways, while offering the opportunity to connect during still difficult and uncertain times.

The choir is sponsored by the Misericordia University Center for Adult and Continuing Education and Fine Arts Department.

For more information about joining the Community Choir virtually at Misericordia University and for the Zoom link, please contact Matthew Rupcich at [email protected] or call 570-674-3021.

For more information about Misericordia University, please call 570-674-6400 or visit www.misericordia.edu.