The last week has been a whirlwind of socialization and fun.

That’s meant a packed schedule and some tiredness, but it’s also meant some much-needed interaction, good vibes and energy.

It all began with the Osterhout Free Library Gala where literary and community supporters came together to raise funds for the downtown gem that families have utilized for generations.

That event at the Westmoreland Club last Friday was beautifully designed and creatively executed outdoors, with a British theme and many sponsors donating their time and talents.

I wasn’t thinking about the fact that the gala was the beginning of what was to become the busiest social week I’d had in more than a year.

Next up was the Young Professionals Awards, hosted by the Greater Wyoming Valley Chamber at the Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek on Tuesday night.

The awards are always a fun night, held at various spots throughout its six-year-run, but stationed at the drive-in now in order to keep folks outdoors and safe.

I was pleased to present the Influencer of the Year award and was elated for winner Justin Correll – someone who has done a lot for the community outside of his normal day job as principal at Solomon-Plains Memorial Elementary School.

The kids there love him, and there are other groups who feel the same way, including the residents of Lauren Run where he serves as mayor and the LGBTQ community since he is co-founder of NEPA Pride Project.

The NEPA Pride Project supports the NEPA Pride Scholarship Program and NEPA GAYLA event each year, as well as other community activities.

The mission of the scholarship is to celebrate, educate and demonstrate the importance of community and commitment to the arts. It typically helps high school students by providing financial opportunities to students entering post high school educational opportunities and majoring in anything art-related: performing arts, vocal, instruments, painting, drawing, sculpture, etc.

The gayla raises funds to support the causes of the NEPA Pride Project, and is a chance for many to dress up in fancy attire and celebrate.

Then, on Thursday, the Diamond City Partnership hosted its final Sunsets on South Main. With music by singer Bret Alexander and friends, the final after-work Midtown Village happy hour of the year drew an impressive crowd outdoors.

People were enjoying the music, and I especially enjoyed seeing everyone so happy.

Afterwards, I’m told, many chose to dine at downtown restaurants, which is a great sight to see.