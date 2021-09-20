40th season will open Sept. 30 in Scranton

Shown are cast members Joe Palumbo and Eric Lutz in a scene from the comedic thriller ‘Deathtrap.’

Actors Circle board of directors are pleased to announce their upcoming 40th season.

Members of the board include: founder Lou Bisignani, president Mark Fryer, vice president Linda C. Griffiths, secretary Cathy Rist Strauch, treasurer Harry Adelman, Dr. Robert Spalletta, Dr. John McInerney, JP McGowan, Jeannine McGowan, Jeff Ginsberg, Bernie Ott, David A. Smith, Kate Martin, and Marnie Azzarelli.

They plan on presenting several comedies and a classic drama. In order, the six plays include: Deathtrap, by Ira Levin; 4 Weddings and an Elvis, by Nancy Frick; My Three Angels by Samuel and Bella Spewack, The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney; Steel Magnolias by Robert Harling; and His Girl, Friday written by Bob Spalletta as an adaptation of the original movie, written by Charles Lederer and Ben Hecht.

The first show, the comedic thriller Deathtrap, is to be presented Sept. 30, Oct. 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9,10. Casey Thomas is director, Cathy Rist Strauch and Jeff Ginsberg are producers. Art Walsh is set designer/builder with Casey Thomas. Cast members are: Joe Palumbo, Kelly Ann Walsh, Eric Lutz, Jennifer Frey Abdalla, and Scott Rave.

All shows are presented at Providence Playhouse, 1256 Providence Road in Scranton. Thursday – Saturday at 8 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m.. Tickets are: $12 General, $10 Senior, $8 student, and first Thursday show prices at $8 General and Senior, $6 Student.

For reservations call 570-342-9707, or email to [email protected]