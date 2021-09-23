TL taste testers enjoy peach upside-down cake

🔊 Listen to this

The peaches glisten on top of Peach Amaretto Skillet Upside Down Cake, a cake I recently baked twice. One of our Times Leader taste testers told me I’d be welcome to make it a third time.

The peaches are in the bottom of the skillet; the batter is covering them and the amaretto bottle is drained because it contained a perfect quarter of a cup.

“Why am I thinking about peaches?” I asked myself as I drove home from an interview on a recent evening. “Hmm. Why am I actually smelling peaches? It’s a heavenly aroma, but why …”

Before I finished the thought, I realized a bag of peaches was still in the trunk of my car, and it had been a few days since I’d bought them at the farmers market.

Sadly, I consigned a few severely over-ripe ones to the compost pile in the backyard. Then I ate a couple of the nine that were left. But what was I to do with the rest?

The answer turned out to be Peach Amaretto Skillet Upside Down Cake, a recipe I found in the “Eat Fresh, Stay Healthy,” cookbook a friend had given me years ago.

I whipped up my first attempt last week and garnered some appreciation from the Times Leader taste testers, including columnist Bill O’Boyle, who said he was “partial to peaches” and editor Roger DuPuis, who said the “peaches really predominate in the topping” and the bottom was “like a biscuit.”

But I suspected the cake part was a bit too biscuity, and I think that happened because I had put too much liquid (melted butter) in the peach part and not enough in the cake part. You’ll notice the recipe tells you to melt butter and divide it in half, and I think I wasn’t sufficiently precise about that.

So I made another cake this week, using new fresh peaches and trying to measure precisely. This time I also added the amaretto that I had skipped the first time.

“It almost seems like a completely different cake,” Roger said. “The peaches still predominate, but the cake is more like a shortbread.”

“It’s still peaches, still cake, still good,” Bill said. “Feel free to make it again next week.”

Other taste testers, who had been absent the first time around, also gave the cake a thumbs up.

“I love it,” reporter Kevin Caroll said. “I knew I would love it as soon as you said what it was.”

“I really like it,” said reporter Patrick Kernan, who also seemed to be the only taster who “definitely detected the amaretto.”

Kevin wanted to know why it’s called Upside Down Cake, and I explained how you put the fruit in the bottom of a skillet, with sugar, butter and amaretto in this instance. Then you cover it with the batter, and bake it in the oven. After it’s baked, you flip it over so the cake is on the bottom and the fruit is now on the top. Voila! Upside down cake!

Peach Amaretto Skillet Upside Down Cake

1-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

pinch kosher salt

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup low-fat buttermilk

1 beaten egg

4 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup amaretto

4-1/2 cups peaches, peeled and sliced about 1/2-inch thick

1) In a mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, salt and sugar. In a mixing cup, combine buttermilk and egg. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

2) In a cast-iron skillet or other 9-inch ovenproof skillet, melt butter on top of the stove. Pour half the butter into the buttermilk mixture and add brown sugar to the skillet. Stir and cook sugar and butter over low heat until sugar dissolves. Add amaretto and stir well. Remove from heat.

3) Layer peaches in the skillet, overlapping. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture and pour over peaches. Bake about 35 minutes or until a toothpick tester comes out clean. Let cool and invert onto a plate.