Wyoming Valley Mall and Ovation Playhouse, Wilkes-Barre’s area’s newest performing arts troupe, are partnering once again as Ovation Playhouse hits the stage with their workshop production of Disney’s Descendants: The Musical. The show is based on the Disney Channel Original Movies written by Josann McGibbon and Sara Parriott.

Performances take place 7 p.m. Sept. 24 and Sept. 25 and 2 p.m. Sept. 26 in the former Sears Store in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

The show takes place in the kingdom of Auradon, where all of Disney’s beloved heroes and royalty are living happily ever after, safe from the terrifying villains and troublesome sidekicks they have banished to the magic-free Isle of the Lost. That is until Ben, the benevolent teenage son of Belle and King Adam (The Beast), offers a chance of redemption for the troublemaking offspring of the most evil villains.

Mal, Evie, Jay and Carlos – the children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Cruella De Vil, and Jafar – are welcomed to Auradon Prep to attend school with the children of their parents’ sworn enemies. Now entering a completely foreign world and way of life, the four Villain Kids have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents’ wicked footstepsor learn to be good?

The Ovation Playhouse cast stars Gabbi Howe as Mal, Rachel Lewis as Evie, Creed Gorham as Carlos, and Andrew Simmers as Jay, the four “evils.”

Olivia Stockage, Alayna Miller, Rebecca Brandreth, and Alex Hanson play their parents, the original villains: Maleficent, Evil Queen, Cruella De Vi, and Jafar.

On the Auradon side of the cast Bruce Graham portrays Ben, with Sarah Gallagher as Belle, Emmalee Carlson as Fairy Godmother, Chloe Fitch as Jane, Alex Ferik as Chad, Lydia Federici as Audrey, Connor Ferik as Doug. Shelby Gavin as Snow White, Alex Rushnak as Maurice, Ava Glynn as the Royal Page, and Leia George as the Royal Guard round of the cast.

To reach the stage area, use the outside entrance between Ken Pollock and Macy’s Men’s Store.

Tickets are available online at ovation.ticketleap.com.