East Stroudsburg profs will share their love of the genre

East Stroudsburg University’s Provost’s Colloquium Series, an intellectual experience that promotes dialogue among ESU faculty, staff, students, and community, continues for the Fall 2021 semester with a presentation by James Maroney, Ed.D., associate professor of music, and Eugene Galperin, Ph.D., associate professor of mathematics.

The presentation “Dramatic Expression, History, Politics, Love, and Tragedy – Why Opera Still is Relevant Today” will take place on Wednesday, October 6 at 5:30 p.m. in Cohen Recital Hall.

Professors Maroney and Galperin will share their love of opera with this presentation that is geared toward people with little or no knowledge of opera. They will explore the origins and the history of the opera, discuss various national and period opera styles, and examine its relevance in today’s society. They will provide an introduction to a great cultural resource available to the university and the local community.

The presentation will be an introduction to the upcoming 2021-2022 Metropolitan Opera’s Live-In-HD series which is designed to make outstanding opera productions accessible to audiences throughout the world. They will focus on the operas that are scheduled by the Metropolitan Opera for this year, including Boris Godunov by Modest Musorgsky, Rigoletto by Giuseppe Verdi, Don Carlos by Giuseppe Verdi, and Lucia di Lammermoor by Gaetano Donizetti. These operas will be shown at the Cinemark Theater at the Stroud Mall this coming season.

For more information about the Provost’s Colloquium Series, contact Christina McDonald, director, office of sponsored projects and research, at (570) 422-7954 or [email protected]