🔊 Listen to this

St. Mary’s Antiochian Orthodox Church, 905 South Main St. , Wilkes-Barre, is taking pre-orders for various Middle Eastern food items. Menu items such as kibbee and stuffed grape leaves can be found on the church website at stmaryorthodox.com . Orders can be placed by following the link on the website, or by calling 570-823-6692, or 570-829-7090. Various desserts will be available for purchase at the time of pick up. All orders must be picked up at the church hall on Oct. 2 between the hours of 2 and 5 p.m. All CDC rules will be followed. Shown are members of St Mary’s food festival committee:Norman Namey, Jenell Fort, John Moses, Alyssa Fort, Kate Namey and the Rev. George Alberts.